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BAE Systems, L&T Begin Licensed Production Of BvS10 Sindhu All-Terrain Vehicle In India

BvS10 Sindhu ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Global defence major BAE Systems on Thursday announced starting licensed production of its tracked all-terrain-high-altitude vehicle -- BvS 10 Sindhu -- in India in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

Initially, 18 vehicles will be produced for the Indian Army and the delivery is likely to be from the second quarter of 2027, Darren Restarick MBE, Regional Director of BAE Systems Hagglunds, said.

The BAE Systems has tweaked certain specifications of BvS 10 in line with the Indian military's requirement. The all-terrain-vehicles are being produced at Larsen & Toubro's Armoured Systems Complex in Gujarat's Hazira under the framework of technology transfer. The joint production of the amphibious platform began on Wednesday, Daren told media, adding the supply of first batch of the vehicles will be completed by December next year. The BvS10 Sindhu is an upgraded variant of the BvS10 all-terrain vehicle with adaptations tailored specifically for India's terrain and climate, including high altitude, desert, marshland, and amphibious environments.