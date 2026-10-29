BAE Systems, L&T Begin Licensed Production Of BvS10 Sindhu All-Terrain Vehicle In India
The BvS10 Sindhu is an upgraded variant of the BvS10 all-terrain vehicle with adaptations tailored specifically for India's terrain and climate
By PTI
Published : October 29, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Global defence major BAE Systems on Thursday announced starting licensed production of its tracked all-terrain-high-altitude vehicle -- BvS 10 Sindhu -- in India in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
Initially, 18 vehicles will be produced for the Indian Army and the delivery is likely to be from the second quarter of 2027, Darren Restarick MBE, Regional Director of BAE Systems Hagglunds, said.
The BAE Systems has tweaked certain specifications of BvS 10 in line with the Indian military's requirement. The all-terrain-vehicles are being produced at Larsen & Toubro's Armoured Systems Complex in Gujarat's Hazira under the framework of technology transfer.
The joint production of the amphibious platform began on Wednesday, Daren told media, adding the supply of first batch of the vehicles will be completed by December next year.
The BvS10 Sindhu is an upgraded variant of the BvS10 all-terrain vehicle with adaptations tailored specifically for India's terrain and climate, including high altitude, desert, marshland, and amphibious environments.
The upgraded vehicle has already competed a series of demanding trials demonstrating its performance in both sea-level environments and high-altitude regions. The BvS10's mobility, provides optimal maneuverability across varying terrains including snow, ice, rock, sand, mud, swamps, and steep mountain environments, according to BAE Systems.
The vehicle's amphibious features also allow it to swim in flooded areas or coastal waters, it said. It can deliver personnel and supplies as well as mounted lethality to address any threat in the modern operating environment.
The vehicle is currently in service in Austria, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. It is also on order for the German Army.
Tommy Gustaffson-Rask, president, BAE Systems Hagglunds and other top executive of the company were present at the Hazira plant to kickstart the production of Sindhu.
"We have a strategic cooperation with the L&T for production and supply of BvS 10 Sindhu to the Indian Army. We also see an opportunity to grow in India as the vehicle is battle proven, having protected soldiers during operations," Gustaffson-Rask said.