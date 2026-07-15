ETV Bharat / bharat

Badrinath Offering Theft Probe Widens; Four Officials Removed

Four individuals, including the treasurer, were relieved from duties after allegations about irregularities in the handling of offerings at Badrinath Dham were made. ( File photo )

Dehradun: The investigation into the alleged theft and irregularities in the handling of offerings at Badrinath Dham has gathered pace, with four more people, including the temple committee's treasurer, removed from their duties to ensure an impartial probe.

Authorities have also recovered crucial CCTV footage as multiple agencies continue investigations into the case. The action follows the arrest of the prime accused Pramod Nautiyal, former Personal Assistant of the temple committee.

Authorities said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the investigation remains fair and transparent. Officials examining documents related to the counting and accounting of temple offerings have reportedly found discrepancies that prompted investigators to widen the scope of the probe. Preliminary findings point to alleged overwriting in records relating to silver offerings and irregularities in the counting process.

The temple committee's internal inquiry panel and a government-appointed high-power committee are conducting parallel investigations to establish accountability.

Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) said the prime accused in the theft case is currently in jail and legal proceedings against him are ongoing. "The internal inquiry committee constituted by the temple committee has already submitted its preliminary report. Additionally, the high-power committee appointed by the government is conducting a thorough investigation into the case,” said Dwivedi.

"Necessary administrative steps are being taken to ensure the investigation proceeds in a completely impartial manner. Strict action will be taken against anyone found to be a suspect or involved in the matter; no one will be spared," added Dwivedi. "The decision has been taken purely to ensure a free and impartial investigation. Anyone continuing in a sensitive position could potentially influence records or evidence. If anyone is found involved, strict action will follow and no one will receive special treatment," Dwivedi said.