Badrinath Offering Theft Probe Widens; Four Officials Removed
The investigation into the alleged theft and irregularities in the handling of offerings at Badrinath Dham steps up.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Dehradun: The investigation into the alleged theft and irregularities in the handling of offerings at Badrinath Dham has gathered pace, with four more people, including the temple committee's treasurer, removed from their duties to ensure an impartial probe.
Authorities have also recovered crucial CCTV footage as multiple agencies continue investigations into the case. The action follows the arrest of the prime accused Pramod Nautiyal, former Personal Assistant of the temple committee.
Authorities said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the investigation remains fair and transparent. Officials examining documents related to the counting and accounting of temple offerings have reportedly found discrepancies that prompted investigators to widen the scope of the probe. Preliminary findings point to alleged overwriting in records relating to silver offerings and irregularities in the counting process.
The temple committee's internal inquiry panel and a government-appointed high-power committee are conducting parallel investigations to establish accountability.
Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) said the prime accused in the theft case is currently in jail and legal proceedings against him are ongoing. "The internal inquiry committee constituted by the temple committee has already submitted its preliminary report. Additionally, the high-power committee appointed by the government is conducting a thorough investigation into the case,” said Dwivedi.
"Necessary administrative steps are being taken to ensure the investigation proceeds in a completely impartial manner. Strict action will be taken against anyone found to be a suspect or involved in the matter; no one will be spared," added Dwivedi. "The decision has been taken purely to ensure a free and impartial investigation. Anyone continuing in a sensitive position could potentially influence records or evidence. If anyone is found involved, strict action will follow and no one will receive special treatment," Dwivedi said.
He added that the temple committee's preliminary inquiry report has already been submitted, while the government-appointed high-power committee is carrying out an independent investigation.
Meanwhile, a high-level committee led by the Garhwal Commissioner recently inspected the temple's offering-counting process, record management and security arrangements. The panel has recommended strengthening CCTV surveillance, improving documentation procedures and introducing technology-driven safeguards to make the counting of offerings more transparent and secure. Officials said surveillance systems at the temple complex and counting centres are already being upgraded.
Officials are also examining CCTV footage, counting registers and official records to determine whether more people were involved. Sources said additional staff members could be questioned as the investigation progresses.
SIT Investigating Officer Mahadev Uniyal said investigators have secured key electronic evidence. "We have seized the NVR from the temple control room, which contains CCTV footage from June 22 and June 25. We are also sending it to a specialised forensic unit to recover deleted footage from earlier counting sessions. The recordings show some individuals whose activities require detailed examination," Uniyal said.
The case has attracted widespread attention as Badrinath Dham receives offerings worth crores of rupees every year during the Char Dham Yatra. The allegations have raised concerns over the security, accounting and transparency of the temple's donation management system.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated that the government will adopt a zero-tolerance approach and assured that anyone found guilty will face strict legal action.
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