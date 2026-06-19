ETV Bharat / bharat

Badminton Association Moves Delhi High Court Against 'False' London Tournament Claims Involving Judges

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of what it described as false and malicious content circulating on social media and certain news platforms, claiming that several Indian judges and Union ministers participated in a government-funded badminton tournament in London earlier this month.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia. The court agreed to take up the petition later in the day, subject to procedural defects being cleared by 2.30 pm.

Appearing for BAI, advocate Apoorv Kurup sought an urgent hearing, arguing that the viral claims were continuing to spread and were damaging the sport's reputation.

"The news about dozens of judges playing badminton in London has gone viral. These reports are bringing a bad name to the sport," Kurup submitted before the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who said he had received an advance copy of the petition, also supported the request for an urgent hearing.

"Fake news is circulating. A fact-check has already been done, but the misinformation continues to spread. It gives the court a bad name. The matter may be listed today," Mehta told the court.

Accepting the request, Justice Karia directed that the matter be listed for hearing later in the day.