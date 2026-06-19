Badminton Association Moves Delhi High Court Against 'False' London Tournament Claims Involving Judges
PIB Fact Check has already rejected claims that judges and Union ministers attended a government-funded badminton tournament in London.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of what it described as false and malicious content circulating on social media and certain news platforms, claiming that several Indian judges and Union ministers participated in a government-funded badminton tournament in London earlier this month.
The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia. The court agreed to take up the petition later in the day, subject to procedural defects being cleared by 2.30 pm.
Appearing for BAI, advocate Apoorv Kurup sought an urgent hearing, arguing that the viral claims were continuing to spread and were damaging the sport's reputation.
"The news about dozens of judges playing badminton in London has gone viral. These reports are bringing a bad name to the sport," Kurup submitted before the court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who said he had received an advance copy of the petition, also supported the request for an urgent hearing.
"Fake news is circulating. A fact-check has already been done, but the misinformation continues to spread. It gives the court a bad name. The matter may be listed today," Mehta told the court.
Accepting the request, Justice Karia directed that the matter be listed for hearing later in the day.
What Triggered The Controversy?
The controversy stems from a series of viral social media posts claiming that around 75 judges, along with Justice Surya Kant and some Union ministers, had travelled to London to participate in a badminton tournament allegedly funded by taxpayers' money.
The posts sparked widespread discussion on social media, with some users questioning the judiciary and the alleged use of public funds.
In its petition, the Badminton Association of India termed the claims false, malicious and defamatory. The association has sought immediate directions for the removal of the posts from social media platforms and news websites, arguing that they are harming the reputation of both the judiciary and the sport.
PIB Fact Check Rejects Claims
The government's fact-checking unit, PIB Fact Check, has already dismissed the allegations as false. According to PIB Fact Check, claims that Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kiren Rijiju travelled to London to participate in a badminton tournament are incorrect.
The fact-checking unit also clarified that the photographs being circulated on social media were not taken in London. Instead, the images were from an event held at Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium in 2025 and were being falsely presented as photographs from the alleged London tournament.
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