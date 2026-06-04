ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pilot Refused To Take Off': Bad Weather Forces Rahul Gandhi To Cancel Almora Visit

Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leaders in Pantnagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Pantnagar: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had to cancel his scheduled visit to Almora in Uttarakhand on Thursday due to inclement weather this afternoon. Acknowledging the disruption, Gandhi said in a video message on X, "Today, I wanted to meet all of you, to sit among you and listen to your thoughts, to understand your joys and sorrows, your hopes and concerns. Unfortunately, due to the severe adverse weather conditions, this was not possible." Rahul was supposed to address a special programme of ex-servicemen at Almora but had to call off the trip after his chopper could not take off from the Pantnagar Airport due to bad weather. "This morning, I had arrived in Pantnagar. From there, we were supposed to proceed by helicopter to Almora for the public meeting, but considering the unfavourable weather conditions, the pilot categorically refused to take off," he added.