'Pilot Refused To Take Off': Bad Weather Forces Rahul Gandhi To Cancel Almora Visit
Due to inclement weather, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, addressed a special programme of ex-servicemen via mobile phone.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Pantnagar: Senior Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had to cancel his scheduled visit to Almora in Uttarakhand on Thursday due to inclement weather this afternoon.
Acknowledging the disruption, Gandhi said in a video message on X, "Today, I wanted to meet all of you, to sit among you and listen to your thoughts, to understand your joys and sorrows, your hopes and concerns. Unfortunately, due to the severe adverse weather conditions, this was not possible."
Rahul was supposed to address a special programme of ex-servicemen at Almora but had to call off the trip after his chopper could not take off from the Pantnagar Airport due to bad weather.
उत्तराखंड के मेरे प्यारे भाइयों और बहनों,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 4, 2026
आज मैं आप सबसे मिलना चाहता था, आपके बीच बैठकर आपकी बातें सुनना चाहता था, आपके सुख-दुख, आपकी आशाओं और आपकी चिंताओं को समझना चाहता था। दुर्भाग्य से, मौसम की गंभीर खराबी के कारण ऐसा संभव नहीं हो पाया।
आज सुबह मैं पंतनगर पहुँच गया था। वहाँ… pic.twitter.com/FQ7cO6gIeh
"This morning, I had arrived in Pantnagar. From there, we were supposed to proceed by helicopter to Almora for the public meeting, but considering the unfavourable weather conditions, the pilot categorically refused to take off," he added.
Following the cancellation of his Almora visit, the Congress leader decided to address the ex-servicemen event through mobile phone.
Rahul not only spoke to the ex-servicemen but also listened to their problems and suggestions. He said the Congress party aims to reach out to the ex-servicemen community through such programmes.
"I had so many things to discuss with you -- about the current situation in Uttarakhand, about the economic and social issues of the state. But we are all humble before nature, and no compromise can be made with the safety of fellow travellers," he said.
Earlier, Rahul was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Pantnagar airport. At the airport, Kichcha MLA Tilak Raj Behar, Congress district president Himanshu Gaba and metropolitan president Mamta Rani welcomed him.
Rahul's Uttarakhand visit is considered important from a political point of view as the state is going to polls in the first part of the next year. The Congress leadership wanted to increase its visibility in the state and Rahul's visit is considered a part of this strategy.
"I promise you that I will return to Uttarakhand very soon. Then, without any haste, we will take our ample time to meet, talk, listen to your ideas, and together discuss the direction of a better future of the state," he added.
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