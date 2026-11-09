ETV Bharat / bharat

Bad Air After Diwali: BJP Points To Punjab Government, Congress Pinpoints Delhi Government's Failure

Chandigarh: As the air quality deteriorated in Delhi following Diwali, politics on pollution heated up on Monday, with Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra alleging that fields in Punjab are being deliberately set ablaze at night. He said while farmers were celebrating Diwali with their families, certain miscreants were setting fire to the fields and fleeing the scene.

"Since yesterday evening, we have been receiving calls from farmers in Punjab. They were at home celebrating Diwali with their families while someone was allegedly setting fire to their fields and running away. Initially, we couldn't believe why anyone would suddenly set fire to the fields," Mishra said at a press conference.

The minister took direct aim at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his associates, claiming that the rate of increase in pollution this year is lower compared to previous years.

"Despite Kejriwal’s schemes and lies — and the fact that individuals linked to him have been setting fire to fields in Punjab — the data paints a different picture. In 2023, pollution levels rose by 43.33 per cent around the time of Diwali, whereas in 2024, this increase was only about 10 per cent. For the first time, there has actually been a 1.33 per cent decrease in pollution levels this year when comparing the periods before and after Diwali," he said.

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera came to the defence of farmers in Punjab while raising serious questions regarding security and the law-and-order situation in Delhi. He argued that the sudden spike in pollution overnight is not due to stubble burning, but rather a failure to effectively enforce the ban on firecrackers.

In a post on the social media platform X, Khera said, "I am certain that the incidents of stubble burning in Punjab did not occur suddenly last night. Therefore, they could not have caused such a drastic, overnight decline in air quality. The 'triple-engine' BJP government in Delhi has completely failed to implement the Supreme Court's ban on firecrackers. So, stop blaming the farmers of Punjab."