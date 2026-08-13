ETV Bharat / bharat

'Backdoor Entry Not Acceptable': Supreme Court Asks UPSC Not To Finalise Odisha DGP Selection

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that backdoor entry is unacceptable and asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) not to finalise the selection of the Director General of Police of Odisha until August 18, when a petition challenging the DGP selection process will be heard.

Senior advocate P Chidambaram mentioned the plea before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The plea challenged the DGP selection process on the ground that it was being done in violation of the Supreme Court's directions in the Prakash Singh judgment. The bench was informed that the UPSC was slated to hold a meeting today to finalise the candidate.

During the hearing, Chidambaram insisted that he needs an interim order in the matter and stressed that they promoted an ADGP last night to DGP in anticipation of a vacancy and in anticipation of the central government’s approval.

Chidambaram urged the bench to list the matter tomorrow for hearing. Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, amicus curiae in the matter, supported Chidambaram’s application, adding, "it is an attempt to circumvent the judgment." Chidambaram argued, "how many ways can they find to violate the law? They violated it yesterday by promoting in anticipation of a vacancy and in anticipation of central government approval. That is yesterday after I mentioned the matter. Therefore, this UPSC has to stopped."

The CJI noted that the affected officer is not before the court.

A counsel contended that Chidambaram's client is a stranger and that in the garb of this plea he essentially challenges the selection.

Justice Bagchi clarified that the court is not concerned about Chidambaram’s client’s credentials and cited the response of the amicus. The bench was informed that a UPSC meeting is scheduled today at 5:30 PM. "Don't take any decision," CJI told the UPSC’s counsel. It was argued before the bench that there would be an acting DGP, which is contrary to the court’s direction and the present incumbent is retiring on August 15. "We have to go for a regular DGP," said the counsel.

The CJI said, "restrain from taking any final decision for appointment of DGP in Odisha. August 18, we will decide it." The CJI made it clear that backdoor entry is not acceptable.

The UPSC counsel replied that it is not backdoor entry rather it is in conformity with the court’s guidelines. The counsel said that his client will not convene a meeting till the next date of hearing on August 18.