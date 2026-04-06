ETV Bharat / bharat

Back-to-Back Western Disturbances Disrupt North India, Crops Hit Hard

New Delhi: April 2026 has unfolded with highly erratic and unseasonal weather across India, as successive western disturbances (WDs) triggered widespread hailstorms, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, well beyond what is typical for this time of year.

The unusual weather pattern has disrupted daily life in northern and central India and has caused severe damage to standing Rabi crops just ahead of harvest. Local field reports indicate crop losses range from 20 per cent to 30 per cent in several districts.

Crops Flattened, Losses Mount

For farmers, the timing could not have been worse. Large swathes of wheat, gram, mustard, fruits and vegetables were at the harvest stage when hailstorms struck on April 3-4, flattening crops and damaging produce.

Dr M J Khan, president of the International Agriculture Consulting Group, highlighted the scale of the crisis. He said, "The most vulnerable crops in this back-to-back western disturbance cycle are harvest-stage wheat, gram, mustard and perishable fruits and vegetables. Across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Madhya Pradesh, the main losses are coming from hail injury, flattening of standing wheat due to gusty winds, and repeated wetting of mature grain."

Large swathes of wheat, gram, mustard, fruits and vegetables were at the harvest stage when hailstorms struck on April 3-4, damaging the produce. (ANI)

He added, "In moderately affected areas, losses may remain in the 20-30 per cent range, but in severely exposed pockets the damage can become much deeper, particularly where harvesting was delayed and the crop was already fully ripe."

Back-To-Back Weather Systems Worsen Impact

The rapid succession of weather systems has compounded the problem. Khan added, "What makes this situation more serious is the short gap between two damaging weather systems. Farmers are not getting enough time to recover from the first spell before another one arrives."

Repeated exposure to moisture has also degraded grain quality. He explained, "For wheat, repeated lodging followed by moisture exposure, can reduce grain quality significantly through premature sprouting, fungal staining, and higher moisture levels, all of which can affect both yield realisation and procurement acceptance."

Farmers Struggle To Cope With Damage

Farmers have attempted emergency measures, including early harvesting, tarpaulin covering, drainage, and orchard netting. However, as Khan noted, "For large open-field cereal crops, the room for protection remains limited once the storm front sets in."

The IMD said the current situation is being driven by an active western disturbance system over Pakistan and adjoining regions. (ANI)

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) president Ashok Dhawale has expressed concern over the widespread destruction. He said, "The AIKS expresses deep concern over the massive damage caused to the standing Rabi crops due to ongoing untimely rains and hailstorms in the North Indian states. Wheat, gram, maize, vegetables, fruits, and many more crops have been damaged just before the harvesting stage."

He added, "The latest devastation of crops has totally dashed the hopes of millions of farmers and agricultural labourers who were aspiring for a bumper harvest this time."

Recalling past losses, the AIKS president noted, "Even in the last Kharif season, crops were damaged as a result of the unprecedented 2025 floods. Farmers had to agitate for adequate compensation and yet the same is still awaited."

Insurance And Compensation Concerns Raised

Vijoo Krishnan, General Secretary of AIKS, raised concerns over crop insurance. "The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has increasingly become a tool for ensuring windfall corporate profits while failing to provide timely and adequate compensation to affected farmers."

Infograpics for weather disturbances in North India (ETV Bharat)

He demanded urgent intervention and said, "The AIKS demands an immediate field-based survey, full compensation, waiver of loans and a bonus on procurement. Criteria must cover not only the actual losses incurred but also the potential income lost."

Market Impact And Procurement Challenges

The agricultural disruption is already impacting market prices. Commodity Online data indicates that as of April 6, the average wheat price stood at Rs 2,382.83 per quintal, with a range of Rs 2,000-2,600 per quintal, all of which are below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,625 per quintal set for this season.

Amid concerns, the Madhya Pradesh government has assured that procurement will proceed as scheduled. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Wheat produced by all farmers registered on the procurement portal will be purchased; wheat from small farmers will be purchased first."