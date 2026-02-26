ETV Bharat / bharat

Back-to-Back NSOP Crashes Raise Safety Concerns; Experts Call for Mandatory Black Boxes In Small Aircraft

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The recent string of deadly accidents involving Non-Scheduled Operator's Permit (NSOP) aircraft have brought to fore the lack of a regulatory structure in India for smaller aircraft, especially since the types are not required to have black boxes.

In a matter of less than one month, 12 people have died in two separate aviation accidents raising serious questions on ways to ensure adequate safety for operation of NSOPs as well as aircraft selection and the ability to adequately investigate accidents involving smaller aircraft.

The latest incident occurred on February 23, when a Beechcraft C90A aircraft operated by Redbird Airways, functioning as an air ambulance from Ranchi to Delhi, crashed shortly after takeoff in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. All seven persons onboard, including two crew members, lost their lives. The aircraft, manufactured in 1987, did not have a Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) or Flight Data Recorder (FDR), commonly referred to as a 'black box'.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there was no regulatory requirement for installing such systems at the time the aircraft received its Certificate of Airworthiness in 1987. The aircraft had a maximum take-off weight of 4,583 kg, placing it below the 5,700 kg threshold under which CVR and FDR requirements are mandated for aircraft certified after specific cut-off dates, January 1, 2016, for CVR and January 1, 1987, for FDR.

The regulatory gap has now come under sharp criticism from aviation experts. Civil aviation expert Sanjay Lazar said the rules need urgent revision. “The DGCA should amend the rules to make it compulsory for such aircraft to have black boxes. In many jurisdictions, CVRs and FDRs are mandated only for aircraft exceeding 5,700 kg. But the Beechcraft falls below that threshold, leaving a critical safety gap,” he said.

On the other hand, aviation safety consultant Mark D Martin argued that while black boxes are useful, their absence does not make investigations impossible. “Regulations use the word ‘should’, not ‘shall’. Investigators rely on multiple sources, eyewitness accounts, flight path analysis, and environmental conditions. A skilled investigator can piece together the sequence of events even without a DFDR,” he told ETV Bharat.

However, Martin also raised serious concerns about operational decisions leading up to the crash. He questioned the use of an ageing aircraft for medical evacuation. “For air ambulances, aircraft older than 20–30 years should ideally not be used. This aircraft was not the right choice. A jet aircraft could have flown above adverse weather and completed the journey much faster,” he said.