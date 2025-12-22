Back From The Dead: Man Presumed Murdered Reappears In Jashpur Police Station As 'Killers' Languish In Jail
Police are now trying to find out whose burnt body, found In the Turitongri forest, was identified as Seemit's body.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
Jashpur: In a bizarre twist, 30-year-old Seemit Khakha of Sitonga village walked into the Jashpur City Kotwali police station to declare, "Sir, I'm alive. I am not dead," after being officially presumed dead. His appearance stunned authorities and his own family—including his mother, father, and brother—who had recently identified a body discovered in a nearby forest as his.
The weird incident surprised the police, the village panchayat officials and close relatives of the man who was presumed dead in a murder case registered with the Jashpur City Kotwali police station.
To put the records straight, on October 22 in the Turitongri forest between Purnanagar and Balachhapar in the Jashpur City Kotwali police station area a mutilated body was found in a partially burnt state in a forest stretch. The face of the deceased was disfigured.
During the police investigation, the body was identified as that of Seemit Khakha. But on Saturday, Seemit Khakha walked into the police station himself. Upon arriving at the City Kotwali station, the young man told the police that he was alive and that they had mistakenly declared him dead. The police were shocked to learn that Seemit Khakha was alive.
After the murder case was reported and the police identified the victim as that of Seemit Khakha, an executive magistrate (Naib Tehsildar) had conducted the post mortem. The police also recreated the scene of the crime with the help of forensic experts. All these proceedings were video recorded.
The police have been left speechless ater seeing Khakha alive. During the investigation, the police learnt that Seemit, a resident of Sitonga village, had gone to Hazaribagh in Jharkhand a few days ago to work as a labourer with his companions. However, his companions returned, but Khakha did not.
According to the police, on October 17, he returned to Jashpur with his companions, Ramjeet Ram (25 years), Virendra Ram (24 years), and a juvenile after getting off the bus. They reached the Banki River bridge near Banki Toli. There, they drank heavily. In their intoxicated state, a dispute arose over ‘commission’ money.
According to the police, during this dispute, Ramjeet Ram stabbed Seemit in the chest with a knife, while Virendra Ram attacked him with an iron rod, resulting in his 'death' on the spot. To conceal the murder, the accused dumped the body in a pit in the forest about 400 meters from the crime scene and attempted to burn it by pouring petrol on it.
The statements of the arrested accused were recorded before the Judicial Magistrate, where they confessed to the murder. All these proceedings were video-recorded. Later, two more absconding accused were also apprehended by the police in the same case.
The police, registered cases against the accused under sections 103(1), 238(a), 61(2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and sections 127(1), 309(4), 298, 351(2), and 3(5) related to robbery.
The situation changed on Saturday night when the presumably deceased, Seemit Khakha, arrived at the City Kotwali police station with Kalpana Khalkho, the Sarpanch (village head) of Sitonga Gram Panchayat. Sarpanch Kalpana Khalkho stated that Seemit had alighted from a bus coming from Jharkhand and boarded an auto-rickshaw to go to Sitonga.
The auto driver recognised Seemit and called her to inform her that the young man who was supposedly murdered, and for whose murder people were in jail, was alive and sitting in his auto-rickshaw. Upon receiving the information, she immediately took Seemit to the police station.
After Seemit appeared at the police station he narrated the chain of events stating that he had gone to Jharkhand with his friends in search of employment, later separated from them and went to Sarai Pali village in Giridih district, where he started working as a labourer. He did not have a mobile phone and could not contact his family or villagers. He was returning home to celebrate Christmas when this matter came to light.
SDPO Chandrashekhar Parma said that the police acted in a professional manner and followed the law in this case. The partially burnt body was identified by the deceased's mother, father, and brother before the executive magistrate. The statements of the accused were recorded before the Judicial Magistrate. They confessed to the crime of murder.
But it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. His family members are happy that Seemit is not only alive but returned home safe and sound. Following the young man's return, the City Kotwali police will now begin a new investigation to identify the partially burnt body.