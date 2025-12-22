ETV Bharat / bharat

Back From The Dead: Man Presumed Murdered Reappears In Jashpur Police Station As 'Killers' Languish In Jail

Jashpur: In a bizarre twist, 30-year-old Seemit Khakha of Sitonga village walked into the Jashpur City Kotwali police station to declare, "Sir, I'm alive. I am not dead," after being officially presumed dead. His appearance stunned authorities and his own family—including his mother, father, and brother—who had recently identified a body discovered in a nearby forest as his.

The weird incident surprised the police, the village panchayat officials and close relatives of the man who was presumed dead in a murder case registered with the Jashpur City Kotwali police station.

To put the records straight, on October 22 in the Turitongri forest between Purnanagar and Balachhapar in the Jashpur City Kotwali police station area a mutilated body was found in a partially burnt state in a forest stretch. The face of the deceased was disfigured.

During the police investigation, the body was identified as that of Seemit Khakha. But on Saturday, Seemit Khakha walked into the police station himself. Upon arriving at the City Kotwali station, the young man told the police that he was alive and that they had mistakenly declared him dead. The police were shocked to learn that Seemit Khakha was alive.

After the murder case was reported and the police identified the victim as that of Seemit Khakha, an executive magistrate (Naib Tehsildar) had conducted the post mortem. The police also recreated the scene of the crime with the help of forensic experts. All these proceedings were video recorded.

The police have been left speechless ater seeing Khakha alive. During the investigation, the police learnt that Seemit, a resident of Sitonga village, had gone to Hazaribagh in Jharkhand a few days ago to work as a labourer with his companions. However, his companions returned, but Khakha did not.

According to the police, on October 17, he returned to Jashpur with his companions, Ramjeet Ram (25 years), Virendra Ram (24 years), and a juvenile after getting off the bus. They reached the Banki River bridge near Banki Toli. There, they drank heavily. In their intoxicated state, a dispute arose over ‘commission’ money.

According to the police, during this dispute, Ramjeet Ram stabbed Seemit in the chest with a knife, while Virendra Ram attacked him with an iron rod, resulting in his 'death' on the spot. To conceal the murder, the accused dumped the body in a pit in the forest about 400 meters from the crime scene and attempted to burn it by pouring petrol on it.