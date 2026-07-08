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Woman Gives Birth In Bus Travelling From Korba To Patna, Passengers Assist In Delivery

While two women from Dipka helped in the delivery, the other passengers collected money to help the baby's parents

Chhattisgarh
The woman delivered the baby in the bus cabin itself with the help of fellow passengers (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Korba: Passengers travelling in a bus from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Patna in Bihar displayed sensitivity and compassion when women passengers among them helped a pregnant woman deliver her child in the bus cabin itself.

When the woman went into labour, the driver and conductor of the bus along with the passengers decided to stop the bus. Thanks to the presence of mind of two women from Dipka and the support of fellow passengers, the woman safely delivered her baby inside the bus. The passengers then volunteered to collect money to help the financially weak parents of the baby.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh when a nearly eight-month pregnant woman travelling in the bus started experiencing severe labour pain. Seeing her condition worsen, Rahul Prasad, his sister Rekha Kumari and aunt Sumanti Devi of Dipka with the consent of the woman's husband, decided to get the bus stopped immediately.

The other passengers soon evacuated and the woman, demonstrating courage and presence of mind, safely delivered a healthy baby inside the bus. "There were nearly 35 people on board the bus,” said bus agent Dhirendra Jogi.

After arriving at Balrampur half an hour later the successful delivery, the woman was admitted to a government hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Both the mother and baby are healthy. Her family has expressed happiness over the safe delivery.

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TAGGED:

DELIVERY IN BUS ON WAY TO PATNA
DELIVERY IN BUS FROM KORBA TO PATNA
PASSENGERS HELP IN DELIVERY
WOMAN DELIVERS BABY IN BUS
WOMAN DELIVERS IN BUS

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