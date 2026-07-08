ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Gives Birth In Bus Travelling From Korba To Patna, Passengers Assist In Delivery

The woman delivered the baby in the bus cabin itself with the help of fellow passengers ( ETV Bharat )

Korba: Passengers travelling in a bus from Korba in Chhattisgarh to Patna in Bihar displayed sensitivity and compassion when women passengers among them helped a pregnant woman deliver her child in the bus cabin itself.

When the woman went into labour, the driver and conductor of the bus along with the passengers decided to stop the bus. Thanks to the presence of mind of two women from Dipka and the support of fellow passengers, the woman safely delivered her baby inside the bus. The passengers then volunteered to collect money to help the financially weak parents of the baby.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh when a nearly eight-month pregnant woman travelling in the bus started experiencing severe labour pain. Seeing her condition worsen, Rahul Prasad, his sister Rekha Kumari and aunt Sumanti Devi of Dipka with the consent of the woman's husband, decided to get the bus stopped immediately.