Babbar Khalsa Terrorists Exploit Family Ties And Social Media To Recruit Youths in Punjab, NIA Reveals
At least a dozen such cases came to light where family ties and other vulnerabilities are exploited to attract the youths in last 10 months.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Investigations conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that foreign-based operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a pro-Khalistan terrorist group, have been exploiting family ties and other vulnerabilities to recruit youths of Punjab in the terror outfit.
“All the foreign handlers of BKI exploit family ties and lure youths with promises of money and involve them in anti-India activities,” a senior NIA official told ETV Bharat on Friday.
In the last 10 months, according to the official, at least a dozen such cases have come to light where family ties and other vulnerabilities have been exploited to attract the youths.
The latest revelation came to light following NIA’s investigation into the BKI-orchestrated Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack case at the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district of Punjab.
Although NIA chargesheeted 11 accused in the case, the agency is on the lookout for 11 more accused for their involvement in the case.
“We are investigating the case and once we frame the chargesheet, we can also issue a red corner notice against the accused,” the official said.
The technical and IT team of NIA have intensified their monitoring of all suspicious activities on social media so that the strategy of the terrorist groups to recruit gullible youths online can be foiled.
NIA claimed that the attack at the Qila Lal Singh police station was executed by BKI members, with active support from foreign-based operatives, with the intent to spread terror and promote the agenda of anti-India groups.
“The foreign-based terror operatives of BKI used social media platforms to radicalise and recruit vulnerable youth in Punjab to unleash terrorism against India,” the investigation revealed.
What has worried the security agencies is the terror-gangster nexus where the BKI and Lawrence Bishnoi gang have come to an understanding.
“Following interrogation conducted so far in RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI relating to a terror conspiracy, it was found that the different groups have come to a terror-gangster nexus to spread terrorism in India,” the official added.
The terror conspiracy was hatched by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in association with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International to spread terrorism in India.
It was found that both the BKI and Bishnoi groups recruit youths who can create forged documents for the gang members. One such member of the group was Rahul Sarkar, who was assisting the gang members in fleeing the country.
“He (Rahul) was involved in preparing and arranging forged identity documents, such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID and Bank Passbook, etc, for them,” the official added.
The NIA has chargesheeted 22 accused in the case, including Rahul. A total of 18 accused involved in the case have already been arrested by the NIA.
