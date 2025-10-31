ETV Bharat / bharat

Babbar Khalsa Terrorists Exploit Family Ties And Social Media To Recruit Youths in Punjab, NIA Reveals

New Delhi: Investigations conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed that foreign-based operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a pro-Khalistan terrorist group, have been exploiting family ties and other vulnerabilities to recruit youths of Punjab in the terror outfit.

“All the foreign handlers of BKI exploit family ties and lure youths with promises of money and involve them in anti-India activities,” a senior NIA official told ETV Bharat on Friday.

In the last 10 months, according to the official, at least a dozen such cases have come to light where family ties and other vulnerabilities have been exploited to attract the youths.

The latest revelation came to light following NIA’s investigation into the BKI-orchestrated Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack case at the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district of Punjab.

Although NIA chargesheeted 11 accused in the case, the agency is on the lookout for 11 more accused for their involvement in the case.

“We are investigating the case and once we frame the chargesheet, we can also issue a red corner notice against the accused,” the official said.

The technical and IT team of NIA have intensified their monitoring of all suspicious activities on social media so that the strategy of the terrorist groups to recruit gullible youths online can be foiled.

NIA claimed that the attack at the Qila Lal Singh police station was executed by BKI members, with active support from foreign-based operatives, with the intent to spread terror and promote the agenda of anti-India groups.