Bengal Elections: World's Youngest Headmaster Babar Ali Is TMC Candidate In Murshidabad's Jalangi
Babar Ali runs a completely tuition-free school that currently educates approximately 600 students, reports Soumita Bhattacharjee.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Kolkata: At the tender age of just nine, Babar Ali began teaching underprivileged children in his neighbourhood alongside pursuing his own studies. While his peers would return from school and immerse themselves in sports and games, Babar would sit under a tree and teach those young children who had never had the opportunity to attend school.
It began with a modest group of just eight students. Gradually, that initiative grew in scale, eventually giving rise to 'Ananda Shiksha Niketan' (Abode of Joyful Learning) in Murshidabad district. It is a completely tuition-free school that currently educates approximately 600 students.
In the quiet rural landscape of Murshidabad with dusty unpaved roads, the palpable shadow of poverty loomed all around. Amidst this reality, Babar set up his own very different kind of world. Defying his own limitations, he picked up a piece of chalk and a blackboard and pursued his conviction that education alone could alter the trajectory of a life.
Scarcity has been a constant companion with Babar who was always on the lookout for collecting old textbooks or some broken pieces of chalk. A poignant symbol of his struggle is the story of how he once collected rice from his students' homes, sold it to raise mere Rs 20 and used that money to purchase his very first set of textbooks.
Later, Babar also received support from the local Ramakrishna Mission. In 2009, at the age of just 16, he was recognised as the "World's Youngest Headmaster," an accolade that brought him international acclaim. Today, his life story has itself become a subject of study; and his biography is now taught in English-medium schools affiliated with the NCERT and the Government of Karnataka.
Now, after dedicating years to the service of education, he has stepped onto a new stage. Babar Ali has entered the electoral fray as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Jalangi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad.
His candidacy was announced shortly after he joined the party on March 17 – a development that has generated considerable buzz within political circles. Regarding his decision to enter politics, Babar Ali’s stance is clear: "It is not enough to remain confined solely to the realm of social service; to work for the people on a broader scale, a powerful platform is essential."
After garnering diverse experiences both at home and abroad, he came to realise that politics could offer precisely that opportunity—a platform from which he could stand by the people in a far more expansive manner. In his words, "I will certainly continue doing what I have been doing since childhood. However, if I also get the opportunity to work on a larger canvas alongside that, it will be possible to benefit a far greater number of people."
However, when questions arose regarding the alleged education-related corruption in the state, he offered a cautious and measured response. In his view, the levelling of allegations is one thing, but proving their veracity is quite another.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, he stated, "The allegations raised concerning corruption need to be clarified through a proper investigation. However, my primary objective remains—to establish a transparent and equitable system for the youth currently pursuing their education, ensuring they receive fair assessment and evaluation."
Besides, given that Jalangi is a border region, it faces a multitude of existing challenges. When asked what his priorities would be should he win the election, Babar Ali highlighted several key areas. First, the improvement of the healthcare system—he believes that while hospitals do exist in the area, it is imperative to further strengthen and enhance the quality of services provided.
Second, educational infrastructure—he said he aims to create better facilities within schools and colleges, fostering a conducive environment for both teachers and students. Third, he has plans to introduce skill-based education and establish an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) college, thereby creating employment opportunities for the youth.
Additionally, addressing the specific challenges unique to border areas—such as road development, ensuring access to potable water, and expanding civic amenities—are all integral components of his action plan. As he puts it, "We cannot focus on just one area; we must work simultaneously across multiple sectors—only then can real, tangible change be achieved."