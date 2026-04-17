ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Elections: World's Youngest Headmaster Babar Ali Is TMC Candidate In Murshidabad's Jalangi

Kolkata: At the tender age of just nine, Babar Ali began teaching underprivileged children in his neighbourhood alongside pursuing his own studies. While his peers would return from school and immerse themselves in sports and games, Babar would sit under a tree and teach those young children who had never had the opportunity to attend school.

It began with a modest group of just eight students. Gradually, that initiative grew in scale, eventually giving rise to 'Ananda Shiksha Niketan' (Abode of Joyful Learning) in Murshidabad district. It is a completely tuition-free school that currently educates approximately 600 students.

Babar Ali runs a completely tuition-free school that currently educates approximately 600 students (ETV Bharat)

In the quiet rural landscape of Murshidabad with dusty unpaved roads, the palpable shadow of poverty loomed all around. Amidst this reality, Babar set up his own very different kind of world. Defying his own limitations, he picked up a piece of chalk and a blackboard and pursued his conviction that education alone could alter the trajectory of a life.

Scarcity has been a constant companion with Babar who was always on the lookout for collecting old textbooks or some broken pieces of chalk. A poignant symbol of his struggle is the story of how he once collected rice from his students' homes, sold it to raise mere Rs 20 and used that money to purchase his very first set of textbooks.

Later, Babar also received support from the local Ramakrishna Mission. In 2009, at the age of just 16, he was recognised as the "World's Youngest Headmaster," an accolade that brought him international acclaim. Today, his life story has itself become a subject of study; and his biography is now taught in English-medium schools affiliated with the NCERT and the Government of Karnataka.

Now, after dedicating years to the service of education, he has stepped onto a new stage. Babar Ali has entered the electoral fray as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Jalangi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad.