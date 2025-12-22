Fake BA For Rs 15K, PhD For Rs 2 Lakh: Lucknow Police Arrests Three In Fake Degree Racket, Hundreds May Lose Jobs
Lucknow Police has unraveled a massive fake degree racket where a PhD holder-turned-criminal allegedly sold thousands of forged certificates, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 9:34 AM IST
Lucknow: Police here have busted a gang allegedly involved in selling fake educational degrees and mark sheets to people across several states. Three accused have been arrested in this connection after a raid, officials said.
The three arrested accused have been identified as Satyendra Dwivedi from Ayodhya, Akhilesh Kumar from Unnao, and Saurabh Sharma from Lakhimpur Kheri, all from Uttar Pradesh.
The development comes as a shocker for thousands of people who, according to police, may lose their jobs because of the fake degrees they possess.
As per police, the gang was selling BA degrees for Rs 15,000 and PhD degrees for Rs two lakh. Shockingly, the mastermind of this racket himself holds a PhD in Sociology. Using his knowledge, he built a massive fraud network, earning nearly Rs 15 crore by selling fake degrees to around 1,500 people.
So far, during the course of the investigation, Police have recovered more than 900 fake degrees, fake seals of 25 reputed universities, several letterheads and equipment used in the fraud.
DCP East Shashank Singh said, "Of the three arrested, Satyendra is the mastermind. The gang customised fake certificates depending on what the students or the concerned person(s) needed. They charged Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 for BA and MA degrees, Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh for B.Tech and MBA degrees, and Rs two lakh to Rs four lakh for PhD certificates. The racket has been active since 2021."
The official further stated that the accused used fake letterheads and seals of 25 universities, including Swami Vivekananda Subharti University (Meerut), Kalinga University (Chhattisgarh), and Sabarmati University (Gujarat). Police have recovered 923 degrees, 15 seals, and six laptops from their possession, he added.
Meanwhile, Police are now tracing the people who took jobs using these fake documents. "We are preparing a database of around 1500 people who purchased these fake degrees. Many of them used the certificates to get private sector jobs. Strict legal action will be taken against them as well," Singh warned.
