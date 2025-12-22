ETV Bharat / bharat

Fake BA For Rs 15K, PhD For Rs 2 Lakh: Lucknow Police Arrests Three In Fake Degree Racket, Hundreds May Lose Jobs

Lucknow: Police here have busted a gang allegedly involved in selling fake educational degrees and mark sheets to people across several states. Three accused have been arrested in this connection after a raid, officials said.

The three arrested accused have been identified as Satyendra Dwivedi from Ayodhya, Akhilesh Kumar from Unnao, and Saurabh Sharma from Lakhimpur Kheri, all from Uttar Pradesh.

The development comes as a shocker for thousands of people who, according to police, may lose their jobs because of the fake degrees they possess.

As per police, the gang was selling BA degrees for Rs 15,000 and PhD degrees for Rs two lakh. Shockingly, the mastermind of this racket himself holds a PhD in Sociology. Using his knowledge, he built a massive fraud network, earning nearly Rs 15 crore by selling fake degrees to around 1,500 people.