ETV Bharat / bharat

Azam Khan Moves SC Against ED Arrest In Fresh Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Monday moved the Supreme Court against his arrest in a fresh money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of submissions by advocate Nizam Pasha, representing Khan. The bench indicated that the plea may be listed during the week. However, the bench declined to urgently list the plea.

Khan was arrested by the ED on Saturday, shortly after he and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were released from Rampur jail on bail in an alleged dual PAN cards case. He was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by a special court in Ghaziabad.

The ED registered the money laundering case based on 58 FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police against Khan and his alleged associates. The central agency accused him of diverting government funds meant for public works to construct the private Jauhar University in Rampur.