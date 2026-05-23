Azam Khan Gets 10-Year Jail As Court Extends Fake PAN Card Case Term
In the same verdict, the MP-MLA court upheld the seven-year sentence awarded to his son Abdullah Azam Khan.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Rampur: The MP-MLA Sessions Court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has enhanced the sentence of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the fake PAN card case from a seven-year jail term to 10 years.
However, the seven-year sentence awarded to his son Abdullah Azam Khan has been upheld by the court.
The court pronounced the verdict after hearing a special appeal filed by the prosecution seeking an increase in senior Khan’s punishment awarded earlier by a magistrate court in Rampur. Previously, the lower court had sentenced both father and son to seven years' imprisonment along with fines of Rs 50,000 each.
The prosecution had challenged the early punishment, arguing that the sentence was inadequate considering the seriousness of the offense. Following detailed hearings, the sessions court increased both the prison terms under several sections and the financial penalties imposed on the accused.
The court increased the fine imposed on Khan from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Meanwhile, his son Abdullah’s fine was raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh, while his prison sentence stayed unchanged at seven years.
District Government Counsel Seema Singh Rana said the punishments had been increased under multiple sections of law. She clarified that Khan would now have to undergo a maximum imprisonment of 10 years, while Abdullah’s sentence duration would remain the same.
According to the prosecution, the case was about two fake PAN cards and their alleged illegal use for official purposes. Both leaders had already been convicted in the forgery case earlier.
Appeals filed by the accused challenged the conviction by the sessions court on April 20, 2026. Following the dismissal, the Uttar Pradesh government approached the court again seeking an increase of punishment.
Under IPC Section 420 related to cheating, the earlier sentence of three years was increased to seven years. Now, the punishment has been further enhanced under the serious forgery provision of IPC Section 467.
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