ETV Bharat / bharat

Azam Khan Gets 10-Year Jail As Court Extends Fake PAN Card Case Term

Rampur: The MP-MLA Sessions Court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has enhanced the sentence of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the fake PAN card case from a seven-year jail term to 10 years.

However, the seven-year sentence awarded to his son Abdullah Azam Khan has been upheld by the court.

The court pronounced the verdict after hearing a special appeal filed by the prosecution seeking an increase in senior Khan’s punishment awarded earlier by a magistrate court in Rampur. Previously, the lower court had sentenced both father and son to seven years' imprisonment along with fines of Rs 50,000 each.

The prosecution had challenged the early punishment, arguing that the sentence was inadequate considering the seriousness of the offense. Following detailed hearings, the sessions court increased both the prison terms under several sections and the financial penalties imposed on the accused.