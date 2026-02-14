Ayush Ministry To Set Up Poshan Vatikas In 111 Eklavya Model Schools
It signed an MoU with the Tribal Affairs Ministry in October 2022 for collaboration, convergence, and synergy for tribal development and set up 72 vatikas.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush will establish 'Poshan Vatikas' (nutri-gardens) under the Herbal Garden component of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) for 111 selected Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country. A minimum of 30 species of fruits, vegetables and medicinal plant species will be grown at the Vatika in a minimum 100 sqmt area, which can go up to two acres in each EMRS, to provide nutritional support to school children.
Earlier, the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) had developed 72 Poshan Vatikas in EMRS across 20 states after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of AYUSH in October 2022. The initiative aimed at exploring collaboration, convergence, and synergy for tribal development. Currently, there are 402 functional EMRSs across 25 states.
According to a latest government order accessed by ETV Bharat, the National Medicinal Plants Board under the Ministry of Ayush intend to provide project-based financial support to the government and private organisations under its Conservation Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants scheme to establish 'Poshan Vatika' in Eklavya Model Residential Schools throughout the country under National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) of Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
According to the order, the financial implication for three years is Rs seven lakh (Rs 4.50 lakh in the first year for establishment, Rs 1.25 lakh each in the second and third year for maintenance)
Malnutrition
As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), malnutrition can be undernutrition, overnutrition (overweight, obesity) and micronutrient deficiencies. Based on a survey, approximately 35% of children under five years of age in India are stunted, and about 17% are wasted. According to a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report, one out of four children lives in severe food scarcity.
POSHAN Abhiyaan
The POSHAN Abhiyaan is a mission-mode approach to address malnutrition through interventions of technology, multi-ministerial convergence, and to focus on converting the agenda of improving nutrition into 'Jan Andolan' through community mobilisation and sensitisation, thus bringing nutrition-linked behavioural change across India.
Poshan Vatika
One of the most unique programmes of the POSHAN Abhiyaan involving people is the introduction of the 'Poshan Vatika' or nutri-gardens. Built within the premises of the house or near schools, these gardens provide a fresh supply of fruits and vegetables. In specific cases, nutrient-rich wild edible food plants and medicinal plants are included. The garden highlights the nutrient content of each plant and how it can help to address specific nutrition issues.
Plantation of seasonal vegetables, fruits and medicinal herbs at EMR schools will act as a dietary source for a wide range of vitamins and pigments and other nutritionally important compounds to help meet the therapeutic or medicinal needs. Inclusion of this variability in dietary practice will not only help in improving situations of undernourishment, but also enhance the student's cognitive ability, disease-fighting potential and improvement in immunity. The nutri-garden will offer fresh and organic fruits and vegetables to students and serve the purpose to fulfil the nutritional deficiency.
Creating Awareness
The establishment of 'Poshan Vatikas' through planting of various regional fruits, locally available medicinal plants, herbs and seasonal vegetables in the identified EMR school premises aims to fulfill day-to-day nutritional requirements of students. It will also create awareness about various plants and their nutritional value through Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities like quizzes, campaigns, drawing/ painting competitions, etc., amongst children.
Plants for 'Poshan Vatika'
The Ayush Ministry has identified a list of 14 vegetables (Shaka Varga), including Okra/Bhindi, Lehsun, Dennst, Suran, etc., to be planted at Poshan Vatika.
Similarly, 31 fruits (Phala Varga), including Bilva/Bilvapatra, Sitaphal/Sitaphala, Ramphal/Ramphala, Panas/Halasu, etc., and 29 medicinal plants (Auhadhi Varga), including Benth, Shirish, Kalmegh, Satavar, and Brahmi, have been chosen.
