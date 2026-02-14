ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayush Ministry To Set Up Poshan Vatikas In 111 Eklavya Model Schools

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush will establish 'Poshan Vatikas' (nutri-gardens) under the Herbal Garden component of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) for 111 selected Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country. A minimum of 30 species of fruits, vegetables and medicinal plant species will be grown at the Vatika in a minimum 100 sqmt area, which can go up to two acres in each EMRS, to provide nutritional support to school children.

Earlier, the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) had developed 72 Poshan Vatikas in EMRS across 20 states after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of AYUSH in October 2022. The initiative aimed at exploring collaboration, convergence, and synergy for tribal development. Currently, there are 402 functional EMRSs across 25 states.

According to a latest government order accessed by ETV Bharat, the National Medicinal Plants Board under the Ministry of Ayush intend to provide project-based financial support to the government and private organisations under its Conservation Development and Sustainable Management of Medicinal Plants scheme to establish 'Poshan Vatika' in Eklavya Model Residential Schools throughout the country under National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) of Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

According to the order, the financial implication for three years is Rs seven lakh (Rs 4.50 lakh in the first year for establishment, Rs 1.25 lakh each in the second and third year for maintenance)

Malnutrition

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), malnutrition can be undernutrition, overnutrition (overweight, obesity) and micronutrient deficiencies. Based on a survey, approximately 35% of children under five years of age in India are stunted, and about 17% are wasted. According to a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report, one out of four children lives in severe food scarcity.

POSHAN Abhiyaan

The POSHAN Abhiyaan is a mission-mode approach to address malnutrition through interventions of technology, multi-ministerial convergence, and to focus on converting the agenda of improving nutrition into 'Jan Andolan' through community mobilisation and sensitisation, thus bringing nutrition-linked behavioural change across India.