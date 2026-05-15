ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayush Ministry Inks MoU With Digital India Bhashini Division To Strengthen Multilingual Services

New Delhi: An MoU was signed on Thursday between the Ayush ministry and the Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to enable faster transcription and translation of Ayush knowledge systems into multiple Indian languages through advanced AI-powered language technology.

Under the initiative titled "BHASHINI Rajyam - A BHASHINI Sahayogi Programme," the partnership aims to integrate the BHASHINI Platform, India's national language digital public infrastructure, across various digital platforms and services of the Ayush ministry, an official statement said.

The Ministry of Ayush, through the Ayush Grid initiative, is working across healthcare, capacity building, research, drug administration, and related sectors. Several portals, applications, and AI-enabled solutions developed under Ayush Grid are proposed to be made available in all 22 scheduled languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure wider accessibility and outreach.

This collaboration will integrate digital India BHASHINI's technologies across Ayush digital solutions, including Ayush Grid portals, applications, and AI tools, to strengthen multilingual accessibility and expand digital outreach across the country, the statement said.

Focused efforts will also be undertaken to develop domain-specific multilingual terminology systems, strengthen Ayush language datasets, and build contextual AI models for healthcare and wellness communication related to Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, Yoga and Naturopathy, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy.

The MoU was officially signed by Dr Subodh Kumar, Director, Ministry of Ayush, and Amitabh Nag, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Digital India BHASHINI Division.

Highlighting the importance of making Ayush knowledge accessible in every Indian language, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said, "Ayush systems of medicine carry immense civilisational knowledge and cultural depth. Ensuring that this knowledge becomes accessible in every Indian language is essential for inclusive healthcare delivery and public outreach.