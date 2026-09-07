ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayurveda, Modern Medicine Must Go Hand In Hand For Holistic Healthcare: Ayush Minister

New Delhi: Emphasising the need to integrate traditional systems of medicine with modern healthcare, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Monday said Ayurveda and modern medicine should go hand in hand, with a greater focus on preventive healthcare and holistic well-being.

"We are going together with Ayurveda and modern medicine. Ayurveda is preventive. This is an integrated process,” Jadhav replied to a question asked by ETV Bharat during a curtain-raiser programme for the 11th Ayurveda Day, scheduled to be held in Nagpur on September 23.

The minister said the Centre has adopted a strategy of co-locating Ayush facilities with modern healthcare services at primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and district hospitals (DHs), allowing people to access different systems of medicine under a single window.

According to government data accessed by ETV Bharat, Ayush and modern medicine facilities have been co-located in 475 district hospitals, 3,191 community health centres and 6,302 primary health centres across the country.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of such integrated facilities, with 91 district hospitals, 691 community health centres and 687 primary health centres offering the single-window arrangement. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, with 37 district hospitals, 388 CHCs and 475 PHCs, while West Bengal has 13 district hospitals, 295 CHCs and 387 PHCs under the arrangement.

Jadhav said the growing global emphasis on preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles, nutrition, wellness and holistic health has created an opportunity for India to showcase its traditional knowledge and experience.

"Integrative healthcare for better health outcomes and evidence, research and innovation in Ayurveda, and Ayurveda for community well-being and sustainable living are the approach of the incumbent government," he said.