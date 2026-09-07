Ayurveda, Modern Medicine Must Go Hand In Hand For Holistic Healthcare: Ayush Minister
Centre expands co-location of Ayush services at health facilities; Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of such integrated facilities, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Emphasising the need to integrate traditional systems of medicine with modern healthcare, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Monday said Ayurveda and modern medicine should go hand in hand, with a greater focus on preventive healthcare and holistic well-being.
"We are going together with Ayurveda and modern medicine. Ayurveda is preventive. This is an integrated process,” Jadhav replied to a question asked by ETV Bharat during a curtain-raiser programme for the 11th Ayurveda Day, scheduled to be held in Nagpur on September 23.
The minister said the Centre has adopted a strategy of co-locating Ayush facilities with modern healthcare services at primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and district hospitals (DHs), allowing people to access different systems of medicine under a single window.
According to government data accessed by ETV Bharat, Ayush and modern medicine facilities have been co-located in 475 district hospitals, 3,191 community health centres and 6,302 primary health centres across the country.
Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of such integrated facilities, with 91 district hospitals, 691 community health centres and 687 primary health centres offering the single-window arrangement. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, with 37 district hospitals, 388 CHCs and 475 PHCs, while West Bengal has 13 district hospitals, 295 CHCs and 387 PHCs under the arrangement.
Jadhav said the growing global emphasis on preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles, nutrition, wellness and holistic health has created an opportunity for India to showcase its traditional knowledge and experience.
"Integrative healthcare for better health outcomes and evidence, research and innovation in Ayurveda, and Ayurveda for community well-being and sustainable living are the approach of the incumbent government," he said.
The minister said Ayurveda Day, which will be observed on September 23, should not remain confined to celebrating India’s traditional heritage but should become an opportunity to address contemporary healthcare needs.
“India needs a healthcare approach where health goes beyond treatment of disease and encompasses healthy habits, appropriate diet and daily routines, mental balance and harmony with nature,” Jadhav said.
He called upon the media to play a greater role in taking the message of Ayurveda to households, educational institutions and communities across the country. The campaign, he said, should particularly reach young people, including Gen Z, along with rural and urban populations.
Jadhav stressed that the 11th Ayurveda Day should evolve beyond a government-led programme and become a people’s movement and a national health communication campaign.
The minister also underlined the need to establish a stronger link between India’s traditional knowledge and the requirements of contemporary healthcare. The broader campaign, he said, should connect “tradition with knowledge, knowledge with evidence, evidence with innovation, and innovation with public welfare”.
The government’s emphasis on integrating Ayush services with existing public health infrastructure comes as India seeks to promote a healthcare model that combines treatment with prevention, lifestyle management and community well-being. The Ayurveda Day campaign is expected to serve as a platform to take this message to a wider section of society.
Prof Sanjeev Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, said that the key features of Ayurveda Day 2026 will focus on evidence-based Ayurveda, research and innovation, integrated healthcare, and community wellbeing and sustainable living.
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