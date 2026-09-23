ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayurveda Day: Kashi Has Remained A Cradle Of The Ancient System Of Medicine

Varanasi: Besides being a holy city, Banaras or Kashi has also been an ancient centre of Ayurveda. There are Ayurveda experts in this city who have been practising this system of medicine over generations.

“Our family of vaidyas in Kashi has been practicing the Ayurvedic system of medicine for six generations. Ayurveda was introduced to the family by Pt. Kanhaiya Lal Vaidya, and was subsequently carried forward by Pt. Girdhari Lal Vaidya, Pt. Raghunandan, Pt. Ramashankar Vaidya and Pt. Shivkumar Shastri. The King of Kashi bestowed the title of Rajvaidya on the head of this family,” disclosed Pt. Shivkumar Shastri.

Kashi is believed to be the cradle of prominent names associated with this system of medicine. These include Kashiraj Divodas Dhanvantari who is said to be the father of surgery, followed by Maharishi Sushruta who authored Sushruta Samhita. Then comes Maharishi Charak, who collaborated with Kashi scholars to research traditional and Ayurvedic medicines.

Pt. Rajeshwar Dutt Shastri's name is also important, as he was the physician who brought Ayurveda to Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and, at the behest of Madan Mohan Malaviya, established the country's first Ayurvedic College in Kashi in 1927.

“The focus on Ayurveda in Kashi is significant in itself. There are not just one or two, but many, many names who played a crucial role in bringing Ayurveda to the global stage from here. While the older names are well known, Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya first introduced Ayurveda at an academic level in BHU in 1927, making it the first university in the country to impart knowledge of Ayurveda,” said Professor Anand Chaudhary of the Ayurveda Department at BHU.