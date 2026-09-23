Ayurveda Day: Kashi Has Remained A Cradle Of The Ancient System Of Medicine
The country's first Ayurvedic College was established in Banaras in 1927 at the behest of Madan Mohan Malaviya.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Varanasi: Besides being a holy city, Banaras or Kashi has also been an ancient centre of Ayurveda. There are Ayurveda experts in this city who have been practising this system of medicine over generations.
“Our family of vaidyas in Kashi has been practicing the Ayurvedic system of medicine for six generations. Ayurveda was introduced to the family by Pt. Kanhaiya Lal Vaidya, and was subsequently carried forward by Pt. Girdhari Lal Vaidya, Pt. Raghunandan, Pt. Ramashankar Vaidya and Pt. Shivkumar Shastri. The King of Kashi bestowed the title of Rajvaidya on the head of this family,” disclosed Pt. Shivkumar Shastri.
Kashi is believed to be the cradle of prominent names associated with this system of medicine. These include Kashiraj Divodas Dhanvantari who is said to be the father of surgery, followed by Maharishi Sushruta who authored Sushruta Samhita. Then comes Maharishi Charak, who collaborated with Kashi scholars to research traditional and Ayurvedic medicines.
Pt. Rajeshwar Dutt Shastri's name is also important, as he was the physician who brought Ayurveda to Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and, at the behest of Madan Mohan Malaviya, established the country's first Ayurvedic College in Kashi in 1927.
“The focus on Ayurveda in Kashi is significant in itself. There are not just one or two, but many, many names who played a crucial role in bringing Ayurveda to the global stage from here. While the older names are well known, Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya first introduced Ayurveda at an academic level in BHU in 1927, making it the first university in the country to impart knowledge of Ayurveda,” said Professor Anand Chaudhary of the Ayurveda Department at BHU.
In Ayurveda, diseases like arthritis and joint pain are claimed to be cured up to 90 per cent with panchakarma (five procedures), basti (enema), swarna bhasma (gold ash), and guggulu (camphor). It is claimed that it can manage liver cirrhosis up to Stage II. Frequent stomach upsets and gas problems can be treated at the root by improving the digestive fire with takra (buttermilk), bilva (bael fruit), and chitrakadi vati (digestive tablet).
For sinus and allergic asthma, Ayurveda guarantees the prevention of recurrence by removing phlegm. It even claims to treat asthma patients by administering certain Ayurvedic medicines along with the Karna Bhedan method. Skin problems can be cured in Ayurveda through Shodhana (blood purification), Neem, Manjistha and Panchakarma. For migraines and insomnia, Ayurveda claims to provide permanent relief by calming the nerves with Shirodhara, Shiro Basti, Brahmi and Ashwagandha. Experts say that the successful treatment of kidney problems is also possible in this system.
“Ayurveda works slowly but directly at the root cause. Side effects are minimal and the cost is lower than conventional treatment. While Ayurveda can treat almost any disease, there are some serious ailments for which people are increasingly relying more on modern medicine,” pointed out Professor Choudhary.
Pt. Shivkumar Shastri said that many prominent figures including the country's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru along with former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Chaudhary Charan Singh and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav to Kashi for treatment.
Started as the country's first Ayurveda College, the Department at BHU has become a blend of modern and traditional medicine. Many serious diseases are being researched here with specialized facilities like Panchakarma and modern labs.