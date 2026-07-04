Ayodhya Temple Donation Row: Lord Ram Devotees Will Not Forgive BJP-RSS, Says Congress
"Neither were people chosen and appointed by the Trust investigated, nor any background scrutiny done": UP Congress CLP Aradhana Misra | Santu Das reports.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Congress on Saturday categorically stated they [BJP & RSS] can't distance themselves from the matter, and that Lord Ram's devotees won't forgive them.
Notably, the Congress has been demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Aradhana Misra, alleged that under the supervision of people affiliated with BJP-RSS, the grave sin of stealing offerings has been committed in the Ram Temple.
In an apparent reference to RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks on the matter, she said, "RSS people cannot escape their responsibility just by reading messages from a teleprompter. The way BJP-RSS has deceived Ram devotees, has hurt the entire nation. These people are not Lord Ram's 'priests', but merchants."
Earlier, Hosabale had said that the theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has "deeply hurt" the sentiments and faith of society, and called for stringent punishment against anyone found guilty.
"RSS can't distance itself from this grave sin by merely expressing sorrow over the theft. Today, the RSS, which is trying to portray itself as having nothing to do with this theft, should clarify whether Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao are not affiliated with it? Why has no FIR been filed against these individuals so far?" the Congress leader asked.
Stating that the Ram Temple has always only been an electoral issue for the BJP, which was finally constructed following the Supreme Court's order, she said, "The BJP government cannot shy away from its responsibility. Crores of rupees in offerings at the Ram Temple have been stolen, but the ED, IT, and CBI are nowhere to be seen."
Misra said employees arrested in the theft of donations at the Ram Temple are small workers who were employed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust itself.
"These were the same employees whose list was provided by the Trust itself to SBI, and SBI had deployed them through an agency. Meaning, the Trust had appointed people of its own choosing to work there through SBI and the agency. No investigation was conducted on these people, nor was any scrutiny done regarding their backgrounds," she said.
The Congress leader further said, "In such a situation, after the theft of donations, an investigation was carried out on these small employees, but those sitting at the top were let off."
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "Such a massive sin has occurred, yet Narendra Modi remains silent."
"Today, it is not just the Opposition, but even BJP people, who are acknowledging that RSS people are involved in this loot. Before the theft of offerings at the Ram temple, a land scam was carried out and people filled their pockets. Today, BJP-RSS wants to shed crocodile tears and distance itself from this matter, but Lord Ram's devotees and residents of Ayodhya will not forgive them," she said.
Echoing similar sentiments, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "As it turns out, not only were donations meant for Ram Mandir looted, commissions of up to 40 per cent were extorted as well. The double-engine police in Uttar Pradesh apparently slept while this mafia operated right under its nose."
Lashing out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a post on X, he wrote, "When the Chief Minister is a Yogi, you expect him to uphold the highest standards of ‘Raj Dharma’, as (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji would have put it. Safeguarding the temple, the temple trust, and the faith of crores of devotees should have been his foremost priority. Alas, that did not happen. One begins to wonder, what kind of Yogi cannot protect even a temple from corruption?"
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