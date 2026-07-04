ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Temple Donation Row: Lord Ram Devotees Will Not Forgive BJP-RSS, Says Congress

New Delhi: Launching a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Congress on Saturday categorically stated they [BJP & RSS] can't distance themselves from the matter, and that Lord Ram's devotees won't forgive them.

Notably, the Congress has been demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Aradhana Misra, alleged that under the supervision of people affiliated with BJP-RSS, the grave sin of stealing offerings has been committed in the Ram Temple.

In an apparent reference to RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's remarks on the matter, she said, "RSS people cannot escape their responsibility just by reading messages from a teleprompter. The way BJP-RSS has deceived Ram devotees, has hurt the entire nation. These people are not Lord Ram's 'priests', but merchants."

Earlier, Hosabale had said that the theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has "deeply hurt" the sentiments and faith of society, and called for stringent punishment against anyone found guilty.

"RSS can't distance itself from this grave sin by merely expressing sorrow over the theft. Today, the RSS, which is trying to portray itself as having nothing to do with this theft, should clarify whether Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao are not affiliated with it? Why has no FIR been filed against these individuals so far?" the Congress leader asked.

Stating that the Ram Temple has always only been an electoral issue for the BJP, which was finally constructed following the Supreme Court's order, she said, "The BJP government cannot shy away from its responsibility. Crores of rupees in offerings at the Ram Temple have been stolen, but the ED, IT, and CBI are nowhere to be seen."