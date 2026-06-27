Ayodhya Temple Donation Row: Congress Seeks Independent Probe, Targets PM
Congress intensified its attack on BJP, alleging corruption in the Ram Temple Trust and demanding accountability through an independent investigation | Santu Das reports.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Congress on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the matter.
Calling it a very serious issue, the Grand Old Party emphasised that it is connected to the faith of millions of people in the country.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh, while referring to the Ram Temple, said, "A trust was constituted for the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi included his favourite people. As soon as work began at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, allegations of corruption started surfacing."
"First, charges of corruption in land purchases were levelled. The government said it would conduct an investigation, but the results have not come to light even today. Then, allegations of corruption in temple construction came to the fore, and now the issue of theft from offerings has surfaced," he said.
Referring to Champat Rai, who reportedly resigned from the post of General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Friday amid backlash over alleged corruption, Singh said, "Champat Rai initially stated that there was no significant irregularity in this matter. But as the layers peeled back, a senior member of the Trust itself described it not as corruption, but as looting."
"This is an extremely serious issue, because this case is connected to the faith of millions of Indians. Millions of Indians donated to the Ram Temple with devotion and trust, but the trust toyed with people's emotions and engaged in rampant looting," the spokesperson added.
Congress Alleges Irregularities Were Ignored
He claimed that the Ram Mandir Trust had appointed agencies to conduct financial investigations and scrutiny, which submitted several suggestions, but the Trust ignored them.
"When the incidents of theft began to be revealed, the temple's cash counting agent publicly disclosed several matters, and he was removed from his position. As further revelations came to light, the CCTV cameras were removed and their recordings deleted. After the SIT's report in this matter, FIRs were filed against some people, but they included only the names of minor employees," Singh said.
He added, "There was also news that Champat Rai and (Trust member) Anil Mishra had resigned, but shortly after, it was said that nothing like that happened. The Congress Party has been saying for a long time that these people's intentions are not right, but this matter was not taken seriously."
Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Singh said, "The country wants to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on such a big issue?"
Demand For An Independent Probe
Earlier on Friday, the Congress demanded an independent investigation into the matter, headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal, in a veiled attack on the BJP, said the self-proclaimed protectors of Hinduism had been completely exposed by the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
"After using Ayodhya for their divisive politics, the BJP-RSS looted donations made by ordinary devotees and made a complete mockery of their sentiments. On the one hand, the BJP wants to control registered trusts through draconian FCRA rules, while completely unregistered entities like the RSS are free to loot and plunder the temples of our country," he wrote on X.
Venugopal further alleged that the Sangh Parivar's claim to be the true protector of Hinduism stood further exposed, as the FIR registered in the case did not name the trustees entrusted with temple funds.
"Instead, the UP Police SIT has only identified low-level office bearers without implicating those at the top of this mega racket," Venugopal said.
"Only an independent investigation headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge will unearth the magnitude of this temple loot," he added.
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