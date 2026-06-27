ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Temple Donation Row: Congress Seeks Independent Probe, Targets PM

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the Congress on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the matter.

Calling it a very serious issue, the Grand Old Party emphasised that it is connected to the faith of millions of people in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh, while referring to the Ram Temple, said, "A trust was constituted for the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi included his favourite people. As soon as work began at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, allegations of corruption started surfacing."

"First, charges of corruption in land purchases were levelled. The government said it would conduct an investigation, but the results have not come to light even today. Then, allegations of corruption in temple construction came to the fore, and now the issue of theft from offerings has surfaced," he said.

Referring to Champat Rai, who reportedly resigned from the post of General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Friday amid backlash over alleged corruption, Singh said, "Champat Rai initially stated that there was no significant irregularity in this matter. But as the layers peeled back, a senior member of the Trust itself described it not as corruption, but as looting."

"This is an extremely serious issue, because this case is connected to the faith of millions of Indians. Millions of Indians donated to the Ram Temple with devotion and trust, but the trust toyed with people's emotions and engaged in rampant looting," the spokesperson added.

Congress Alleges Irregularities Were Ignored

He claimed that the Ram Mandir Trust had appointed agencies to conduct financial investigations and scrutiny, which submitted several suggestions, but the Trust ignored them.

"When the incidents of theft began to be revealed, the temple's cash counting agent publicly disclosed several matters, and he was removed from his position. As further revelations came to light, the CCTV cameras were removed and their recordings deleted. After the SIT's report in this matter, FIRs were filed against some people, but they included only the names of minor employees," Singh said.