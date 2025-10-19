Ayodhya Set To Shine With Record-Breaking Deepotsav: Over 26 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate 56 Ghats
On Saturday, 21,000 devotees participated in the Saryu Aarti, marking the world’s largest collective Aarti ever held.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 7:32 AM IST
Ayodhya: Preparations are underway to set not one, but two world records this time in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, 21,000 devotees gathered for the Saryu Aarti, creating a record for the largest number of participants in an Aarti anywhere in the world. Organisers confirmed that a Guinness Book of World Records team was present during the event to verify the record claim.
Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing to set another world record on Sunday evening by lighting 26,11,101 lamps across 56 ghats in Ayodhya. The Guinness team is using drones to count the diyas (lamps) for official verification.
According to organisers, nearly 30,000 volunteers have been mobilised for the event. The process of filling the lamps with oil and wicks began in the morning, and all arrangements are expected to be completed by evening.
Ayodhya could thus achieve two Guinness World Records in two consecutive days. Guinness World Records Officials stated that QR codes were used to count participants during the Aarti and to track their duration of participation. The Saturday record for the largest number of people performing an Aarti together is under verification and is expected to surpass the previous record of 1,151 participants.
#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP | On Ayodhya Deepotsav and Saryu Aarti, Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot says, " we have set a record here for the largest number of people performing aarti together...we started counting participants from 3:00 pm onwards by giving them qr codes.… pic.twitter.com/7CwV7OTtHs— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend the grand lamp-lighting ceremony today. With 2.6 million diyas set to illuminate 56 ghats, the event is expected to secure another world record for the highest number of lamps lit simultaneously.
Under the supervision of the ghat coordinators and officials of Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, students and volunteers from local institutions and non-profit organisations are managing the diya arrangements. For security purposes, a large police force is deployed across the ghats, and entry is restricted to those carrying authorised ID cards.
Along with the mass diya lighting, a laser and drone show will add visual splendour to the evening, marking another historic Deepotsav in Ayodhya.
Read More