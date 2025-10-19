ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Set To Shine With Record-Breaking Deepotsav: Over 26 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate 56 Ghats

Ayodhya: Preparations are underway to set not one, but two world records this time in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, 21,000 devotees gathered for the Saryu Aarti, creating a record for the largest number of participants in an Aarti anywhere in the world. Organisers confirmed that a Guinness Book of World Records team was present during the event to verify the record claim.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing to set another world record on Sunday evening by lighting 26,11,101 lamps across 56 ghats in Ayodhya. The Guinness team is using drones to count the diyas (lamps) for official verification.

Ayodhya Set To Shine With Record-Breaking Deepotsav (ANI)

According to organisers, nearly 30,000 volunteers have been mobilised for the event. The process of filling the lamps with oil and wicks began in the morning, and all arrangements are expected to be completed by evening.