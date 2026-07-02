ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Ram Temple Embezzlement Case: Venugopal Writes To PM Modi, Seeks SC-Monitored Probe

New Delhi: Congress MP and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson K C Venugopal on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, seeking his intervention into the matter and a Supreme Court-monitored probe, asserting that it's the responsibility of the government to restore faith of over 1.4 billion Indians.

In his letter addressed to PM Modi, the senior Congress leader said, "I am writing to you to express the deep anguish and outrage of millions of Indians regarding the shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."

He said the offerings made by ordinary citizens who contributed their hard-earned life savings out of profound faith and reverence for Lord Ram, have been "shamelessly looted", striking at the very sanctity of a place held sacred by millions.

Asserting that the ongoing preliminary investigations have exposed a highly organised racket operating right under the nose of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Venugopal said, "The systemic lapses at every level make it clear that this loot was enabled by institutional support."

"On one hand, the counting staff bypassed regular surveillance to siphon off bundles of cash and valuable jewellery on a daily basis, on the other, 7 to 8 months of crucial CCTV footage was deliberately destroyed to cover the tracks of this criminal enterprise. This clearly indicates that this loot goes beyond the work of a few rogue employees, and is a scam orchestrated with the complicity of the higher-ups instead," he said.

The senior Congress leader further said, "Simultaneously, we are learning that complaints of embezzlement and theft were either ignored or actively suppressed. The Trust's former Chief Accounts Officer, who flagged these systematic irregularities as early as 2020-21 and warned that unaccounted gold and silver ornaments were being spirited away, was unceremoniously removed from his duties instead of being heard. Similarly, just three months ago, the State Bank of India reportedly flagged irregularities in the counting of donations and recommended the removal of the staff responsible. Even those warnings were ignored. "

He asserted that these episodes reveal a pattern of wilful indifference to safeguarding donations collected in the name of Lord Ram.