Ayodhya Ram Temple Embezzlement Case: Venugopal Writes To PM Modi, Seeks SC-Monitored Probe
Venugopal in his letter to PM Modi says allowing allegations to be buried will be injustice to Lord Ram's devotees, reports ETV Bharat's Santu Das.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson K C Venugopal on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, seeking his intervention into the matter and a Supreme Court-monitored probe, asserting that it's the responsibility of the government to restore faith of over 1.4 billion Indians.
In his letter addressed to PM Modi, the senior Congress leader said, "I am writing to you to express the deep anguish and outrage of millions of Indians regarding the shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."
The massive Chanda Chori at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has shaken the nation. Crores of innocent devotees gave their hard-earned savings in the name of Lord Rama. He who is known as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ has been misused and tarnished by those who claim to be the protectors of Hindu… pic.twitter.com/H2mUSo8Mwr— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 2, 2026
He said the offerings made by ordinary citizens who contributed their hard-earned life savings out of profound faith and reverence for Lord Ram, have been "shamelessly looted", striking at the very sanctity of a place held sacred by millions.
Asserting that the ongoing preliminary investigations have exposed a highly organised racket operating right under the nose of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Venugopal said, "The systemic lapses at every level make it clear that this loot was enabled by institutional support."
"On one hand, the counting staff bypassed regular surveillance to siphon off bundles of cash and valuable jewellery on a daily basis, on the other, 7 to 8 months of crucial CCTV footage was deliberately destroyed to cover the tracks of this criminal enterprise. This clearly indicates that this loot goes beyond the work of a few rogue employees, and is a scam orchestrated with the complicity of the higher-ups instead," he said.
The senior Congress leader further said, "Simultaneously, we are learning that complaints of embezzlement and theft were either ignored or actively suppressed. The Trust's former Chief Accounts Officer, who flagged these systematic irregularities as early as 2020-21 and warned that unaccounted gold and silver ornaments were being spirited away, was unceremoniously removed from his duties instead of being heard. Similarly, just three months ago, the State Bank of India reportedly flagged irregularities in the counting of donations and recommended the removal of the staff responsible. Even those warnings were ignored. "
He asserted that these episodes reveal a pattern of wilful indifference to safeguarding donations collected in the name of Lord Ram.
Venugopal alleged that The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13, followed by the FIR registered on June 25, appears to be little more than an eyewash.
"So far, only the 'small fish' drivers, clerks, and outsourced cashiers have been arrested, while the institutional support and chain of command that enabled the brazen loot remain untouched. A state-appointed SIT is neither equipped nor institutionally independent to investigate individuals wielding immense political and institutional influence. There is a growing apprehension that the investigation is being used to erase the remaining evidence while shielding the 'big fish', who allegedly orchestrated this multi-crore embezzlement," he said.
He demanded that this alleged scandal warrants the highest level of accountability because the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is a public trust constituted by the Government of India in 2020.
" Its very creation took place under the direct supervision of the Government, and the land was vested in the Trust pursuant to the Supreme Court's judgment. These facts underscore that the Trust is a public institution and must, therefore, be held to the highest standards of probity, transparency, and accountability," he said .
He opined that a "fraud " of this magnitude involving allegations stretching into hundreds of crores, is a monumental betrayal of the Hindu faith, religion, and way of life. Lord Ram is revered as the embodiment of justice and righteousness, he said.
Venugopal said that allowing allegations of this nature to be buried, rather than impartially investigated, would be a profound injustice to Lord Ram's devotees and to the values he embodies.
He said it is the moral responsibility of the Government and Prime Minister, as its head - to restore the faith of over 1.4 billion Indians in the Government's intent and ability to safeguard donations and preserve the sanctity of an institution established in the name of Lord Ram.
Venugopal has urged PM Modi's immediate intervention in this matter to order a free and fair investigation by a high-level independent agency under the strict supervision of the Supreme Court.
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