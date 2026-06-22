ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row Triggers Political Storm As BJP High Command Closely Monitors SIT Probe

Ayodhya: The alleged misappropriation of devotees' offerings and donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has escalated into a major political controversy, so much so that it has exposed tensions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while providing fresh ammunition to the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

As opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), intensify their attacks on the Yogi Adityanath-led government, party sources said the BJP's central leadership is closely monitoring the developments.

According to sources, the party high command has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure a thorough investigation and take strict action against anyone found guilty.

Sources within the BJP said the issue has become particularly sensitive because the Ram Temple has long been at the centre of the party's ideological and electoral narrative. Any irregularity involving temple donations could have political repercussions ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party, sources added, is waiting for the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) before deciding on accountability.

Opposition parties have called the alleged irregularities a betrayal of devotees' faith. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that crores of rupees had gone missing and questioned why no FIR had initially been registered. Congress leader Ajay Rai and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal dismissed the SIT probe as inadequate and demanded a judicial inquiry that should be monitored by a High Court judge.

The controversy has become a political issue, with the Opposition accusing the BJP of failing to safeguard the sanctity of the Ram Temple and attempting to link the matter with the 2027 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a visit to Ayodhya, assured that no guilty person would be spared. Responding to the Opposition's allegations, he said those attempting to lecture others on devotion to Lord Ram were now reciting Fatiha. They accused political opponents of hypocrisy.

The SIT is investigating and questioning temple employees and other individuals connected to the case. According to sources, investigators are examining financial transactions and have expanded the scope of the probe. However, Opposition parties maintain that the investigation has not gone far enough.

While the Uttar Pradesh BJP and the state government have been responding to the controversy, the BJP's central leadership has maintained a relatively restrained public stance. National spokespersons have dismissed the Opposition's allegations as an attempt to create confusion, but senior central leaders have refrained from making detailed public statements.