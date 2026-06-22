Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row Triggers Political Storm As BJP High Command Closely Monitors SIT Probe
BJP sources said the issue is sensitive as the Ram Temple has long remained central to the party's ideological identity. Reports Anamika Ratna
Published : June 22, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Ayodhya: The alleged misappropriation of devotees' offerings and donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has escalated into a major political controversy, so much so that it has exposed tensions within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while providing fresh ammunition to the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh.
As opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), intensify their attacks on the Yogi Adityanath-led government, party sources said the BJP's central leadership is closely monitoring the developments.
According to sources, the party high command has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure a thorough investigation and take strict action against anyone found guilty.
Sources within the BJP said the issue has become particularly sensitive because the Ram Temple has long been at the centre of the party's ideological and electoral narrative. Any irregularity involving temple donations could have political repercussions ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party, sources added, is waiting for the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) before deciding on accountability.
Opposition parties have called the alleged irregularities a betrayal of devotees' faith. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that crores of rupees had gone missing and questioned why no FIR had initially been registered. Congress leader Ajay Rai and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal dismissed the SIT probe as inadequate and demanded a judicial inquiry that should be monitored by a High Court judge.
The controversy has become a political issue, with the Opposition accusing the BJP of failing to safeguard the sanctity of the Ram Temple and attempting to link the matter with the 2027 Assembly elections.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a visit to Ayodhya, assured that no guilty person would be spared. Responding to the Opposition's allegations, he said those attempting to lecture others on devotion to Lord Ram were now reciting Fatiha. They accused political opponents of hypocrisy.
The SIT is investigating and questioning temple employees and other individuals connected to the case. According to sources, investigators are examining financial transactions and have expanded the scope of the probe. However, Opposition parties maintain that the investigation has not gone far enough.
While the Uttar Pradesh BJP and the state government have been responding to the controversy, the BJP's central leadership has maintained a relatively restrained public stance. National spokespersons have dismissed the Opposition's allegations as an attempt to create confusion, but senior central leaders have refrained from making detailed public statements.
According to party sources, the Prime Minister's Office has sought a detailed report from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Some BJP leaders, including Ayodhya MLA Dr Rajneesh Singh, have reportedly demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. However, no official decision has been announced.
Party insiders said there are differing opinions within the BJP. While some leaders have raised concerns over the management of temple affairs, others believe the controversy is politically motivated. The central leadership is said to believe that, given the Ram Temple's emotional significance for millions of devotees, any lapse could have serious political consequences. As a result, it is adopting a cautious approach until the SIT submits its report.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has objected to the use of the term donation scam and said it is an insult to devotees' faith. They have also demanded strict punishment for anyone found guilty. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Chairman Nripendra Mishra has also said that administrative reforms could be introduced in temple management. The SIT is currently investigating more than 150 individuals as part of the inquiry.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, VHP Joint General Secretary Dr Surendra Jain said allegations against the Ram Temple Trust had come to light earlier as well but had never been substantiated. However, he said the organisation decided to take the present allegations seriously once they were reported from multiple sources rather than only political opponents.
Jain said the temple trust itself had requested the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a high-level SIT to investigate the allegations. He reminded that the Yogi Adityanath government has formed a three-member SIT and said the report was expected within 15 days.
Responding to reports that the SIT had recovered Rs 2 crore and questioned several senior officials, including Champat Rai, Jain dismissed such claims as rumours. He said no official findings had been released by the investigation team. He reiterated that anyone found guilty after the completion of the probe should face strict legal action.
Jain said that no irregularity would be tolerated. At the same time, he urged political parties not to make unverified allegations before the investigation concludes. He said the trust's decision to seek an independent probe shows its commitment to transparency.
Jain said the trust had not released any official donation figures and pointed out that more than 90,000 devotees had recently visited the temple and the footfall continues to remain high.
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