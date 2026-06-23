Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donations Row: SIT Submits Preliminary Findings Before Yogi Govt; Final Report Likely In 10-15 Days
Uttar Pradesh government had constituted the SIT following allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST|
Updated : June 23, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said on Tuesday.
The report was handed over by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.
As per oficials, the SIT probe is still underway and further facts are being gathered.
The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 13 constituted the SIT, comprising Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan, following a request from the temple trust after allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.
Speaking to PTI after submitting the preliminary report, Pant said the team would try to submit the final report within the next 10-15 days.
"Based on the information that has come to light so far and the facts available with us, we have submitted the first report today. This is only the preliminary report and the final report will be submitted after some time," Pant said.
He said the report is confidential and he is not authorised to share details of the findings with the media at this stage. Asked whether the team would return to Ayodhya for further investigation since the report submitted is only preliminary, Pant told PTI that further course of action will be as per the requirement.
Earlier on June 7, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had cited reports claiming that crores of rupees from donations offered at the Ram Mandir were missing and urged the courts to take cognisance of the matter. Yadav had demanded daily briefings on the SIT investigation, alleging that public trust in the agency had been eroded due to what he described as "widespread corruption under the BJP government".
Former litigant for Ram Lalla and the Mahant of Hanumangarhi Temple, Dharmadas Baba, raised concerns over the "reprehensible" act, saying that "no amount of punishment is sufficient" for the wrongdoing. Mahant Dharmadas Baba strongly condemned the alleged irregularities and expressed full faith in the ongoing investigation. "No amount of punishment is sufficient for this reprehensible act, an act condemned across the entire nation... Their actions, whether born of negligence or greed, have caused such a negative perception to spread throughout society," Baba told ANI.
He further expressed confidence in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the ongoing investigation into the matter, stating that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.
Similarly, Mahant Sanjay Das Maharaj urged everyone to have faith in the ongoing investigation and not indulge in "baseless rhetoric". He said, "CM Yogi Adityanath has constituted an SIT... An impartial investigation into the matter is currently underway... Everyone should place their trust in the government and the SIT. The investigation is being conducted with complete transparency and impartiality... No one should indulge in baseless rhetoric..."
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