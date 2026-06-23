ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donations Row: SIT Submits Preliminary Findings Before Yogi Govt; Final Report Likely In 10-15 Days

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya submitted its preliminary inquiry report to the Uttar Pradesh government, officials said on Tuesday.

The report was handed over by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad.

As per oficials, the SIT probe is still underway and further facts are being gathered.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 13 constituted the SIT, comprising Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan, following a request from the temple trust after allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Speaking to PTI after submitting the preliminary report, Pant said the team would try to submit the final report within the next 10-15 days.

"Based on the information that has come to light so far and the facts available with us, we have submitted the first report today. This is only the preliminary report and the final report will be submitted after some time," Pant said.