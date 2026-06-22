ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Donations Scam' Reaches Supreme Court; Plea Demands FIR, CBI-Led Probe

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a direction for registration of an FIR and a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

The petitioners are two advocates: Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav. The plea stated that the opaque handling of funds by an institution serving in a fiduciary capacity directly undermines the faith, sentiments, and confidence of countless devotees and the public who have voluntarily contributed to the construction of the Bhagwan Shri Ram Temple at Janmabhoomi.

“The truthfulness or otherwise of the allegations pertaining to the reported missing funds, accounting irregularities and other financial discrepancies concerning Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust can be ascertained only through a comprehensive, independent and professional investigation conducted by an agency possessing specialized expertise, adequate resources, technical capabilities and an established institutional framework for investigation of complex financial and economic offences”, said the plea.

The plea said a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by Uttar Pradesh government has commenced its inquiry without the registration of an FIR or any regular criminal case.

The plea added that in such circumstances, the evidentiary value and admissibility of material collected during the inquiry may remain vulnerable to challenge, potentially undermining future prosecution, if any.