Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Donations Scam' Reaches Supreme Court; Plea Demands FIR, CBI-Led Probe
The petitioners the 'opaque handling' of funds directly undermines the faith, sentiments, and confidence of countless devotees and the public.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 22, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a direction for registration of an FIR and a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds in the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
The petitioners are two advocates: Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav. The plea stated that the opaque handling of funds by an institution serving in a fiduciary capacity directly undermines the faith, sentiments, and confidence of countless devotees and the public who have voluntarily contributed to the construction of the Bhagwan Shri Ram Temple at Janmabhoomi.
“The truthfulness or otherwise of the allegations pertaining to the reported missing funds, accounting irregularities and other financial discrepancies concerning Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust can be ascertained only through a comprehensive, independent and professional investigation conducted by an agency possessing specialized expertise, adequate resources, technical capabilities and an established institutional framework for investigation of complex financial and economic offences”, said the plea.
The plea said a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by Uttar Pradesh government has commenced its inquiry without the registration of an FIR or any regular criminal case.
The plea added that in such circumstances, the evidentiary value and admissibility of material collected during the inquiry may remain vulnerable to challenge, potentially undermining future prosecution, if any.
“The allegations forming the subject matter of the present petition pertain to financial transactions, accounting records, electronic databases, inventories, audit trails and other evidence which are inherently susceptible to alteration, destruction, tampering or disappearance unless adequate protective directions are issued at the earliest opportunity”, added the plea.
The plea said the intervention of the apex court has become imperative to preserve institutional integrity, uphold the rule of law and maintain public confidence in the administration and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The plea said the issues raised concern a religious and charitable institution of immense national significance, sustained by voluntary contributions of devotees from across India and abroad.
The plea said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported "illegalities" concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The plea sought directions to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Trust for constituting and operationalising such regulatory, supervisory and audit mechanisms as may be necessary to safeguard public interest and maintain the confidence of millions of devotees and donors.
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