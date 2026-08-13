From 5,585 Applicants To Three Finalists: Ayodhya Ram Mandir CEO Race Enters Final Stage
The 16 shortlisted names who were selected for face-to-face interaction included Army veterans and retired IAS and IPS officers.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Ayodhya: The selection process for the first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has entered its final stage.
The Search Committee has completed the last round of interviews of 16 shortlisted candidates and will now pick three names and forward them to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a statement late Wednesday.
"The Committee will now proceed with the evaluation of the final candidates and share the panel of three names with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in due course. The trust will make the final announcement," the statement added.
The interviews were conducted at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra campus in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12, it said.
The Search Committee, comprising Justice (Retd.) Permod Kohli, Lieutenant General (Retd.) VK Chaturvedi and nuclear scientist Dr Suresh Hawre, evaluated the candidates for the key institutional leadership position.
श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र द्वारा मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी के चयन की प्रक्रिया के संबंध में आधिकारिक वक्तव्य— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 12, 2026
Official statement by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra regarding the process for selection of the Chief Executive Officer. pic.twitter.com/yfrm7BVxCb
The decision to appoint a professional CEO comes amid recent row over donation embezzlement case which involved allegations of siphoned cash and mismanaged offerings at Ram Mandir. At least eight people have been arrested in the case since June when the FIR was lodged.
According to the committee, the selection process has involved multiple rounds of screening. A total of 5,585 applications were received initially, of which 3,877 candidates submitted detailed CVs.
The applicants were assessed on parameters including management capabilities, experience in handling large-scale events and personnel, personal excellence, language proficiency, vision and strategic planning.
In the second round, around 111 candidates were invited for online interactions after a detailed evaluation of submissions. Their communication skills, professional experience, vision, personality, leadership qualities and technological acumen were assessed.
Following the online assessment, 16 candidates were selected for face-to-face interaction in Ayodhya. "The finalists included accomplished professionals from diverse backgrounds, including Army veterans, retired IAS and IPS officers and professionals from government and non-government services," the trust said in its statement.
The committee said the final candidates were evaluated on management skills, leadership potential, personality, vision, strategic planning and technology expertise.
The committee said the entire process was aimed at ensuring a merit-based, transparent and comprehensive selection for the leadership of an institution of national and international significance.
The CEO will be appointed on a three-year contract, which may be renewed based on satisfactory performance. The salary and other benefits for the post will be decided through mutual discussion.
Working under the direct supervision of the Trust, the CEO will head the management and oversee the Trust's administration and future development.
The CEO will ensure compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements, maintain financial transparency, coordinate security arrangements with government agencies, supervise religious rituals and festivals, ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, manage arrangements for distinguished guests, and oversee the day-to-day functioning of the Trust in accordance with the powers delegated by the Trust.
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