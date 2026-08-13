ETV Bharat / bharat

From 5,585 Applicants To Three Finalists: Ayodhya Ram Mandir CEO Race Enters Final Stage

Ayodhya: The selection process for the first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya has entered its final stage.

The Search Committee has completed the last round of interviews of 16 shortlisted candidates and will now pick three names and forward them to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a statement late Wednesday.

"The Committee will now proceed with the evaluation of the final candidates and share the panel of three names with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra in due course. The trust will make the final announcement," the statement added.

The interviews were conducted at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra campus in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12, it said.

The Search Committee, comprising Justice (Retd.) Permod Kohli, Lieutenant General (Retd.) VK Chaturvedi and nuclear scientist Dr Suresh Hawre, evaluated the candidates for the key institutional leadership position.

The decision to appoint a professional CEO comes amid recent row over donation embezzlement case which involved allegations of siphoned cash and mismanaged offerings at Ram Mandir. At least eight people have been arrested in the case since June when the FIR was lodged.