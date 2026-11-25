Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Service Generates Excitement, Residents Hope For Stronger Cultural Ties
The proposed rail connection has raised expectations among local businesses, with traders anticipating easier movement and fresh opportunities for commercial activities.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Ayodhya: The launch of the weekly Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal has generated considerable excitement among monks, traders and devotees in Ayodhya.
The railway service is being seen as an important initiative to improve the centuries-old religious, cultural and social ties between the two places. Apart from making travel easier for passengers from both countries, the train is also expected to encourage religious tourism and boost trade.
Mahant Sitaram Das said the relationship between Ayodhya and Mithila dates back to the Satya Yuga and is rooted in the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. He said the Saryu-Kamala Express would further strengthen this longstanding bond.
The service would enable devotees from Mithila to visit Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla, while residents of Ayodhya would also be able to travel to Janakpur Dham. He described the initiative as commendable from religious, mythological, tourism and commercial perspectives.
Pandit Acharya Vitthal, a priest at Dashrath Mahal Temple, said connecting the two sacred places associated with Lord Sita-Ram by rail was an important and commendable step by the government. He said devotees can now travel directly from Ayodhya to Janakpur for darshan.
He added that passengers would also get an opportunity to visit the Saryu, Kamala and Doodhmati rivers during their journey. Referring to the traditional 'roti-beti' relationship between India and Nepal, he said such initiatives would strengthen social, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.
Devotee Vinod Kumar Mishra also welcomed the decision to connect Janakpur with Ayodhya by train. He said it was a positive step and suggested that the government should similarly connect other major religious destinations across the country by rail to make pilgrimages more convenient.
Trader Vishal said the new train service would also benefit the business community. He added that easier connectivity between the two destinations would create more trade and business opportunities.
Dharamshala manager Niranjan also expressed happiness over the train service, saying it would encourage greater interaction between people from Ayodhya and Janakpur. He said the rail connection would reduce the difficulties previously faced during travel and make it easier for devotees to visit both religious destinations.
Passenger Deepak Shukla said Janakpur holds special significance for Ayodhya because it is associated with Goddess Sita's maternal home. He described Janakpur as Ayodhya's 'sasural' and said people there share deep respect and emotional ties with Ayodhya residents.
Shukla said the railway connection would help preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage shared by the two places. He added that being able to travel to Janakpur by train was a matter of pride for the people of Ayodhya.
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