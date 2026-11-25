ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Service Generates Excitement, Residents Hope For Stronger Cultural Ties

Ayodhya: The launch of the weekly Saryu-Kamala Express connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal has generated considerable excitement among monks, traders and devotees in Ayodhya.

The railway service is being seen as an important initiative to improve the centuries-old religious, cultural and social ties between the two places. Apart from making travel easier for passengers from both countries, the train is also expected to encourage religious tourism and boost trade.

Mahant Sitaram Das said the relationship between Ayodhya and Mithila dates back to the Satya Yuga and is rooted in the marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. He said the Saryu-Kamala Express would further strengthen this longstanding bond.

The service would enable devotees from Mithila to visit Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla, while residents of Ayodhya would also be able to travel to Janakpur Dham. He described the initiative as commendable from religious, mythological, tourism and commercial perspectives.

Pandit Acharya Vitthal, a priest at Dashrath Mahal Temple, said connecting the two sacred places associated with Lord Sita-Ram by rail was an important and commendable step by the government. He said devotees can now travel directly from Ayodhya to Janakpur for darshan.

He added that passengers would also get an opportunity to visit the Saryu, Kamala and Doodhmati rivers during their journey. Referring to the traditional 'roti-beti' relationship between India and Nepal, he said such initiatives would strengthen social, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.