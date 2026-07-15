ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Incident Hurt Faith Of Ram Devotees: Adityanath On Donation Theft Issue

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple had hurt the faith of devotees, but the opposition's move to defame Ayodhya and Ram Janmabhoomi was not justified.

He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying they are "two princes" accustomed to privilege who travel abroad to the US for FIFA events and also to Australia, and return to "divide society" on caste lines for political gains.

"They were born with silver spoons, wake up late and don't know what heat, rain or hardship means. One keeps travelling to Australia, another goes to the United States on a tourist visa to enjoy FIFA events. They travel abroad and then return to divide society along caste lines for political gains. The people understand all this and will not forgive them," he said, addressing the "Panchayat Aaj Tak" programme organised by the India Today Group here.

Further targeting the opposition, he accused them of politicising matters of faith despite their past record. "Recall the period before 2017. During the Samajwadi Party government, Kanwar Yatra, Ram Navami processions, Janmashtami celebrations and Durga Puja pandals were not allowed. Those who imposed restrictions on such festivals are today talking about faith. It is ironic," he said.

Without naming anyone, he alleged that those responsible for firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya were now speaking about religious faith. He also accused previous governments of allowing attempts to "vitiate the atmosphere" by permitting namaz on the steps of Hanumangarhi.

"If they were truly secular, they should have also allowed Hanuman Chalisa to be recited inside a mosque, but it was a one-way approach," he said. The chief minister said those now raising questions over the Ram temple had earlier filed affidavits in the Supreme Court questioning the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and had attempted to obstruct the construction of the Ram temple through legal means.

"They opposed the Ram temple at every stage and today they are making the donation theft issue their biggest concern while remaining silent about the corruption and scams during their own tenure," he said.

Adityanath noted that the alleged theft of donations had hurt the faith of devotees.

"The Ayodhya incident has certainly hurt the faith of all of us, of Ram devotees like us. The Ram Temple Trust is an independent body, and the government has no authority to interfere in its affairs. The trust requested a probe, and the state government constituted an SIT. As soon as the SIT report came, action was initiated," he said.

The chief minister said six people allegedly involved in the theft had been arrested, while two others accused of assisting them had also been taken into custody.

"Along with the arrests, two resignations have also taken place on moral grounds (former Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra). But using this incident to defame Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi and the faith of Hindus is not justified," he said.