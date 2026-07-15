Ayodhya Incident Hurt Faith Of Ram Devotees: Adityanath On Donation Theft Issue
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Congress and Samajwadi Party of politicising matters of faith despite their past record
By PTI
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple had hurt the faith of devotees, but the opposition's move to defame Ayodhya and Ram Janmabhoomi was not justified.
He also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying they are "two princes" accustomed to privilege who travel abroad to the US for FIFA events and also to Australia, and return to "divide society" on caste lines for political gains.
"They were born with silver spoons, wake up late and don't know what heat, rain or hardship means. One keeps travelling to Australia, another goes to the United States on a tourist visa to enjoy FIFA events. They travel abroad and then return to divide society along caste lines for political gains. The people understand all this and will not forgive them," he said, addressing the "Panchayat Aaj Tak" programme organised by the India Today Group here.
Further targeting the opposition, he accused them of politicising matters of faith despite their past record. "Recall the period before 2017. During the Samajwadi Party government, Kanwar Yatra, Ram Navami processions, Janmashtami celebrations and Durga Puja pandals were not allowed. Those who imposed restrictions on such festivals are today talking about faith. It is ironic," he said.
Without naming anyone, he alleged that those responsible for firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya were now speaking about religious faith. He also accused previous governments of allowing attempts to "vitiate the atmosphere" by permitting namaz on the steps of Hanumangarhi.
"If they were truly secular, they should have also allowed Hanuman Chalisa to be recited inside a mosque, but it was a one-way approach," he said. The chief minister said those now raising questions over the Ram temple had earlier filed affidavits in the Supreme Court questioning the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna and had attempted to obstruct the construction of the Ram temple through legal means.
"They opposed the Ram temple at every stage and today they are making the donation theft issue their biggest concern while remaining silent about the corruption and scams during their own tenure," he said.
Adityanath noted that the alleged theft of donations had hurt the faith of devotees.
"The Ayodhya incident has certainly hurt the faith of all of us, of Ram devotees like us. The Ram Temple Trust is an independent body, and the government has no authority to interfere in its affairs. The trust requested a probe, and the state government constituted an SIT. As soon as the SIT report came, action was initiated," he said.
The chief minister said six people allegedly involved in the theft had been arrested, while two others accused of assisting them had also been taken into custody.
"Along with the arrests, two resignations have also taken place on moral grounds (former Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra). But using this incident to defame Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi and the faith of Hindus is not justified," he said.
The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light in the first week of June, following which the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
An FIR was registered on June 25 on the basis of the SIT's preliminary report. Eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process have been arrested in the case so far. Speaking about the development of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said the state had undergone a transformation after 2017, with major religious centres emerging as models for the country.
"I understand why the Samajwadi Party is upset. They once claimed that not even a bird could fly in Ayodhya, but today lakhs of devotees visit the Ram temple every day to offer prayers," he said. The chief minister said the development of Ayodhya had also boosted the local economy.
"Whether it is flower sellers, rickshaw pullers, tea vendors, restaurant owners, hotel operators, taxi drivers or boatmen, everyone has benefited economically and gained respect and recognition," he said. Referring to the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath said last year's event had generated significant economic activity.
"Crores of devotees attended the 45-day Maha Kumbh. A single boatman's family earned nearly Rs 30 crore during the event," he claimed.
He alleged that such prosperity was disliked by opposition parties, saying they wanted economic growth to remain confined to "only two families". The chief minister asserted his government's nine-year tenure had been marked by transparency.
"Our nine years of governance are before the people, just as the tenure of previous governments is before them. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary and dynamic leadership, we have advanced the vision of a developed India. The double-engine BJP government has benefited from his guidance and leadership," he said.
Adityanath said the concept of a developed India meant prosperity and opportunities for all citizens without discrimination.
"Every citizen should have prosperity, every hand should have work, women should become self-reliant, and traders should contribute to nation-building. We are committed to building a developed Uttar Pradesh as part of a developed India," he said. Expressing confidence about the next Assembly elections, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh would create a new political record in 2027.
"In 2027, Uttar Pradesh will witness a new record when a party returns to power for a third consecutive term. It will be the National Democratic Alliance government led by the BJP. There should be no doubt about that," he said.
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