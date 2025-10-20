ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Deepotsav: New World Records With 26.17 Lakh Diyas, 2128 People Performing Aarti Together

Fireworks go off above the Saryu river bridge during the Deepotsav celebration on the eve of the Diwali festival, at Ram Ki Paidi, in Ayodhya ( PTI )

Ayodhya: Two new world records were set at this year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya: 26.17 lakh diyas lit at the same place as 2,128 people performed 'aarti' together for the grand celebrations in the temple town, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

Representatives from the Guinness World Records made the announcement after verifying the count of the diyas using drones, a government statement said.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat presented the Guinness certificate to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The first Guinness award was given for the largest display of oil lamps (26,17,215) achieved jointly by the UP Department of Tourism, the Ayodhya administration, and the Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University.