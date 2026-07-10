Ayodhya's Bhadarsa Town Renamed Bharat Nagar
Adityanath announced that Khiloni-Suchitaganj nagar panchayat would be renamed after Maa Jwala Ji, while the municipal town of Bhadarsa renamed as Bharat Nagar.
By PTI
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the newly constituted Khiloni-Suchitaganj nagar panchayat in Ayodhya district would be renamed after Maa Jwala Ji, while the municipal town of Bhadarsa would henceforth be known as Bharat Nagar. Addressing a public meeting in Bikapur, Adityanath said the demand for renaming Khiloni-Suchitaganj had been raised by local BJP MLA Amit Singh Chauhan.
"The MLA has requested that the Khiloni-Suchitaganj Nagar Panchayat be named after Maa Jwala Ji. I announce that it will be known as Maa Jwala Ji nagar panchayat," the chief minister said.
Adityanath also announced the renaming of Bhadarsa, saying the town would now be known as Bharat Nagar, while the area associated with Bharat Kund would also be identified by that name.
Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, he said, "You have recently seen the conduct of the Samajwadi Party's representatives in Bhadarsa. That reflects their true character. Bhadarsa will now be known as Bharat Nagar".
Bhadarsa was in news in 2024 for rape of a minor in which SP leader Moid Khan was arrested. Khan was set free by court even as his shopping complex was razed by bulldozers over alleged irregularities.
The chief minister said the new name honours Bharat, the younger brother of Lord Ram, whose devotion and sacrifice remain an enduring example.
"Bharat spent 14 years near Bharat Kund while faithfully carrying out Lord Ram's command, with Lord Ram's 'padukas' symbolically ruling Ayodhya. It is difficult to find a brother like Bharat anywhere in the world," Adityanath said.
He added that Ayodhya's cultural legacy is recognised across the country and said the renamed Bharat Nagar would be developed further as a nagar panchayat.
Earlier on July 6, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had announced that Jalalabad tehsil in Shahjahanpur will be renamed as Bhagwan Parshuram Puri. In June, Adityanath had announced that Fazil Nagar in Kushinagar will be named Pawagarh. Previously Allahabad was renamed as Prayagraj, while Faizabad district was renamed as Ayodhya.
Adityanath was in Bikapur to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 217 development projects worth over Rs 432 crore. He also unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh minister Munna Singh Chauhan at Sahawal block.
Praising local public representatives, the chief minister said active legislators had accelerated development across Ayodhya district, including Bikapur, Milkipur, Rudauli and Gosainganj.
Referring to the heavy rainfall a day earlier, Adityanath said he was uncertain whether the programme would be held but appreciated the large turnout despite the adverse weather. "The enthusiasm shown by the people despite the rain reflects the spirit of Ayodhya," he said.
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