Ayodhya Bar Association Resolves Not To Represent Accused In Temple Donation Case, Warns Lawyers Of Rs 5 Lakh Fine
Several lawyers also demanded that the outgoing Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and others must leave Ayodhya
Published : June 29, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Ayodhya: In an emergency meeting held on Monday, the Ayodhya Bar Association has resolved not to represent any of the eight accused in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case.
Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra said that no lawyer will represent the accused in the case and if anyone does, "a fine of Rs 5 lakh will be imposed on them."
During the meeting, several lawyers demanded that the outgoing Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Trustee Anil Mishra and construction in-charge Gopal Rai must leave Ayodhya.
They warned that if they do not leave the city within three days, the entire city will be blocked and no one will be allowed to enter Ayodhya.
Mishra also said they will seek a CBI inquiry into the case and if necessary, the Ayodhya Advocates' Association will approach the Supreme Court and the High Court at its own expense.
Meanwhile, all the eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case were scheduled to be produced before the Special Court for Corruption Act cases in Ayodhya on Monday.
Tight security arrangements have been put in place at the court, with a large number of police personnel deployed both inside the court premises and outside the complex.
Earlier on Friday, a duty magistrate had sent the accused to jail till July 29. Now they are expected to be sent back to judicial custody after being produced in the court again on Monday.
According to sources, an FIR was registered on June 25 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government.
Those who have been named in the FIR are Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.
This comes after allegations were made by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that donations between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir.
Following the allegations, the state government on June 14 constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.
Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking a fair and time-bound probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
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