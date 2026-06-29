ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayodhya Bar Association Resolves Not To Represent Accused In Temple Donation Case, Warns Lawyers Of Rs 5 Lakh Fine

Ayodhya: In an emergency meeting held on Monday, the Ayodhya Bar Association has resolved not to represent any of the eight accused in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case.

Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra said that no lawyer will represent the accused in the case and if anyone does, "a fine of Rs 5 lakh will be imposed on them."

During the meeting, several lawyers demanded that the outgoing Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, Trustee Anil Mishra and construction in-charge Gopal Rai must leave Ayodhya.

They warned that if they do not leave the city within three days, the entire city will be blocked and no one will be allowed to enter Ayodhya.

Mishra also said they will seek a CBI inquiry into the case and if necessary, the Ayodhya Advocates' Association will approach the Supreme Court and the High Court at its own expense.

Meanwhile, all the eight accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case were scheduled to be produced before the Special Court for Corruption Act cases in Ayodhya on Monday.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place at the court, with a large number of police personnel deployed both inside the court premises and outside the complex.