Ayesha Meera Murder Case Closed As CBI Finds No Fresh Evidence

Amaravati: Bringing closure to one of Andhra Pradesh’s most sensational cases, a CBI court on Friday ordered the closure of the murder case of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, citing the absence of any new evidence.

The order was passed after the Central Bureau of Investigation submitted its final report stating that further investigation did not yield additional material to identify the culprit.

The final order was issued by the CBI court magistrate Annapurna in Vijayawada. The CBI had submitted its final report to the High Court last year, seeking permission to close the case.

Before making a decision, the court heard the views of Ayesha Meera’s parents, who informed the court that they did not intend to file a protest petition or initiate a private case against the CBI report. As the investigation agency could not identify the offender, the court approved the report and ordered closure of the case on Friday evening.

Six-Year-Long CBI Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe in 2019 following directions from the High Court. The investigation continued for nearly six years, until October 2025.

During this period, the CBI questioned police officials involved in the earlier investigation, recovered parts of the deceased’s body, and conducted a second postmortem. All findings were compiled and submitted in the form of a final report.

According to the CBI, earlier investigators had collected evidence pointing to Satyam Babu as the accused. However, that evidence had already been examined and rejected by the High Court in the past.

As several years had elapsed since the murder, the agency stated that no fresh evidence had emerged beyond what was already on record.