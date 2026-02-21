Ayesha Meera Murder Case Closed As CBI Finds No Fresh Evidence
The CBI, which took over the investigation into the 2007 murder of the B Pharmacy student, stated that no fresh evidence had emerged.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Amaravati: Bringing closure to one of Andhra Pradesh’s most sensational cases, a CBI court on Friday ordered the closure of the murder case of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, citing the absence of any new evidence.
The order was passed after the Central Bureau of Investigation submitted its final report stating that further investigation did not yield additional material to identify the culprit.
The final order was issued by the CBI court magistrate Annapurna in Vijayawada. The CBI had submitted its final report to the High Court last year, seeking permission to close the case.
Before making a decision, the court heard the views of Ayesha Meera’s parents, who informed the court that they did not intend to file a protest petition or initiate a private case against the CBI report. As the investigation agency could not identify the offender, the court approved the report and ordered closure of the case on Friday evening.
Six-Year-Long CBI Investigation
The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the probe in 2019 following directions from the High Court. The investigation continued for nearly six years, until October 2025.
During this period, the CBI questioned police officials involved in the earlier investigation, recovered parts of the deceased’s body, and conducted a second postmortem. All findings were compiled and submitted in the form of a final report.
According to the CBI, earlier investigators had collected evidence pointing to Satyam Babu as the accused. However, that evidence had already been examined and rejected by the High Court in the past.
As several years had elapsed since the murder, the agency stated that no fresh evidence had emerged beyond what was already on record.
Case Marked By Twists And Turns
Ayesha Meera was found murdered on the night of December 27, 2007, in a women’s hostel at Ibrahimpatnam. Police initially arrested Satyam Babu, and a women’s sessions court in Vijayawada convicted him. However, in 2017, the High Court quashed the conviction and acquitted him.
Following the acquittal, Ayesha Meera’s mother approached the High Court seeking a reinvestigation and the arrest of the real culprits. The state government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
After probing the case for 11 months, the SIT informed the High Court that crucial evidence had been destroyed at the lower court level. In view of these developments, the High Court transferred the case to the CBI in 2019.
Handover Of Remains On Feb 27
Meanwhile, the magistrate also passed orders on a petition filed by Ayesha Meera’s parents seeking the return of her remains, which were retained by the CBI for postmortem purposes.
The court directed that the parents and the investigating officer concerned should appear at 10 am on the 27th of this month. After an identity verification in court, a vehicle will be arranged to transport the remains to Tenali under security.
The court further ordered that the last rites be performed according to the family’s religious customs, in the presence of government officials. The entire process is to be videographed, as per the court’s directions.
Read More: