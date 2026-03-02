ETV Bharat / bharat

Ayatollah Khamenei’s Rare Kashmir Visit And His Views On Article 370 Abrogation

Srinagar: Long before he became an influential political and religious figure in West Asia, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had visited Kashmir and spoken publicly about the condition of Muslims in the region. Decades later, as Iran’s Supreme Leader, he continued to comment on the Kashmir issue and openly criticised India following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Historical accounts indicate that Khamenei visited Kashmir in 1980, soon after the Iranian Revolution. During that trip, he addressed a gathering at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. The visit remains a relatively lesser-known episode in Kashmir’s modern political and religious history.

Khamenei, who was 41 then, was emerging as a significant voice in the post-revolution leadership of Iran. During the revolution, Iran had undergone sweeping political change after the fall of the last Shah of Iran (Mohammad Reza Pahlavi) in 1979.

During his address at Jamia Masjid, Khamenei spoke about the broader condition of Muslims worldwide and expressed solidarity with people facing political or social struggles. His speech drew attention from religious scholars and political observers in Kashmir who were closely following developments in Iran after the revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

File photo of Ayatollah Khamenei (X/@khamenei_ir)

During the visit, Khamenei also addressed Shia gatherings at Srinagar’s Zadibal Imambara, visited Hazratbal Shrine, and travelled to Budgam, where he was hosted by members of the prominent Agha family.

The visit also reflected the ideological outreach of Iran during the early years after the revolution, when its leaders sought to build connections with other Muslim communities across the world.

Years later, Khamenei publicly commented on the situation in Kashmir after India revoked Article 370 in August 2019, ending the region’s special constitutional status and downgrading the erstwhile state into two union territories.

In a statement posted on social media on August 21, 2019, he expressed concern over developments in the region.

“We are concerned about the situation of Muslims in Kashmir,” he wrote. “Our relations with India are good. However, India should adopt a just policy and prevent oppression against the Muslims of the region.”