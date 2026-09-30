ETV Bharat / bharat

'Aya Ram Gaya Ram': ADR Report Claims 111 MPs And MLAs Switched Parties After Winning Elections In Last Four Years

Kolkata: Elected representatives abandoning parties under whose banners they won elections and secured seats in the Parliament or a Legislative Assembly, often doing so before their terms have even expired is quite common in Indian politics. And now data is available for such phenomena.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch have released data which reveals 111 such MPs and MLAs switched parties between 2022 and 2026.

The report analyzes the party-switching trends among elected representatives in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and various state legislative assemblies. Nagaland tops the list of such defections, with West Bengal ranking second.

The report is primarily based on the election affidavits of the lawmakers and data published by the Election Commission, the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, and state assemblies. Meanwhile, the Left and Congress parties argue that politicians devoid of ideological principles are sacrificing democracy for the sake of power and money, while the ruling party—driven by an obsession with perpetual power—facilitates the defections.

Who switched, and where did they go?

According to ADR's figures, the group of 111 includes 26 Lok Sabha MPs, seven Rajya Sabha MPs, and 78 MLAs. The defections represent 2 per cent of the country's total 4,876 MPs and MLAs. Specifically, 26 out of 543 Lok Sabha MPs, seven out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs, and 78 out of 4,100 MLAs changed parties.

West Bengal stands out in the state-wise statistics, with 20 MPs from the state having switched parties. The figure represents 18 per cent of the total elected representatives who have switched parties. Bengal ranks second only to Nagaland on the list. Nagaland recorded 32 such defections. Following Nagaland, West Bengal saw 20 defections, Telangana nine, and Goa and Punjab eight each.

The 20 individuals from West Bengal are all Lok Sabha MPs. On June 14, 2026, 20 Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The list includes Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy, Mitali Bag, Yusuf Pathan, Arup Chakraborty, Sharmila Sarkar, Partha Bhowmick, Asit Kumar Mal, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, Dev, Rachna Banerjee, Prasun Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahman, Kalipada Soren, Bapi Haldar, June Malia, and Abu Taher Khan.

Where did the leaders go?

An analysis of the data by ADR reveals that the NDPP tops the list in terms of the number of leaders leaving the party; 25 of their elected representatives switched parties. Next is the Trinamool (AITC), with 20 leaders leaving.

File photo of Trinamool Congress MPs who joined NCPI (ETV Bharat)

Nineteen representatives left the Congress (INC). Additionally, nine leaders left the BRS, seven each left the AAP and NCP, and six left the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). In total, 64 leaders switched parties across the three parties—NDPP, AITC, and INC—accounting for 58 per cent of the total number of defections.