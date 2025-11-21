ETV Bharat / bharat

Aware Of China Supplying Submarines To Pakistan, Monitoring Situation: VCNS

New Delhi: Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan on Thursday said the Indian Navy is aware that China is supplying submarines to Pakistan, and the force is "monitoring" the situation, and taking steps to ensure the country's maritime security and preparedness.

Interacting with reporters here ahead of 'Swavlamban 2025' -- a flagship event on innovation and indigenisation -- he also acknowledged reports that China has commissioned its third aircraft carrier, ' Fujian'.

Stated to be the most modern warship equipped with electromagnetic catapults, it was inducted earlier this month at a ceremony attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, wrapped in secrecy.

Asked about China's supply of submarines and other platforms to Pakistan, the VCNS said, "It is a fact and we are fully aware of it. We have knowledge about that they (China) are supplying submarines to them (Pakistan), induction of the submarine will begin very soon. We are monitoring every situation, and what counter we need to take, we are making full efforts... what capabilities we need, we continuously review it, and our induction and acquisition profile is made accordingly."

The Indian Navy knows "what capabilities we require, in the area of anti-submarine warfare," he added. "And, other capabilities which are coming to Pakistan from China and other countries, we are monitoring them," Vice Admiral Vatsayan said.

China has delivered a second new submarine, equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, to Pakistan as part of its efforts to beef up the navy of its all-weather ally to back its growing presence in the Arabian Sea and India's backyard, the Indian Ocean, official media in Beijing had reported in March.

The Hangor-class submarine, which is part of the eight such submarines to Pakistan in a deal worth around USD 5 billion, was launched in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, they said. The naval officer asserted that the Indian Navy takes steps to boost its operational capabilities from time to time.