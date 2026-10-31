Avalanche Hits Kedartal Trek In Uttarakhand; 8 Trekkers Trapped, Rescue Op Underway
A joint team of the NDRF, SDRF, Forest Department and mountain experts are engaged in a rescue operation to bring the stranded persons to safety.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Uttarkashi: A massive avalanche that struck the Kedartal trekking route in Uttarakhand has left eight trekkers trapped in snow-covered Himalayan terrain beyond Bhoj Kharak.
Officials said the stranded group includes seven trekkers and one support staff member. “Four other members of the group, including three porters and a cook, have been located and are safe,” they said.
Meanwhile, a joint rescue operation involving teams from NDRF, SDRF, Forest Department and the trekking agency began on Saturday morning. However, inclement weather, coupled with snowfall and close proximity to glaciers, is posing significant challenges to the rescue.
According to the district administration, the group set out from Gangotri for the Kedartal trek on October 27. “The group was scheduled to return on Thursday, but only one of them returned as the trekking route became blocked due to heavy snowfall. The accumulation of snow and the presence of glaciers along the path prevented the group from returning as planned,” officials said.
On Friday (October 30), contact was established with the remaining via phone through the trekking agency; the group reported that they were safe near ‘Kachhi Dhang’ and requested assistance.
Following the SOS, emergency teams launched a coordinated rescue operation under the direct orders of District Magistrate Prashant Arya. “On Friday, the trekking agency dispatched a team of porters and guides, who attempted to clear the trekking route for approximately 6 kilometres,” officials said.
On Saturday at 6:00 am, a 10-member NDRF team departed from Uttarkashi for Gangotri. “Additionally, teams consisting of two Forest Department personnel, seven members from the trekking agency and six SDRF personnel were also deployed toward Kedartal,” they added.
Pradeep Bisht, Range Officer, Gangotri National Park, said four individuals, three porters and one cook, had been found safe in the vicinity of Kachhi Dhang.
"The remaining eight individuals are stranded beyond Bhoj Kharak due to an avalanche. Rescue teams are attempting to reach them by navigating through the snow-blocked route; however, the path, obstructed by the avalanche, is hindering their progress,” he said.
The administration is making necessary arrangements to provide first aid to the injured individual and ensure the safe evacuation of everyone.
Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Department has decided to make use of helicopters in the rescue operation and has reached out to the relevant agencies, including the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, for assistance.
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