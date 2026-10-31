ETV Bharat / bharat

Avalanche Hits Kedartal Trek In Uttarakhand; 8 Trekkers Trapped, Rescue Op Underway

​ Uttarkashi: A massive avalanche that struck the Kedartal trekking route in Uttarakhand has left eight trekkers trapped in snow-covered Himalayan terrain beyond Bhoj Kharak.

Officials said the stranded group includes seven trekkers and one support staff member. “Four other members of the group, including three porters and a cook, have been located and are safe,” they said.

​Meanwhile, a joint rescue operation involving teams from NDRF, SDRF, Forest Department and the trekking agency began on Saturday morning. However, inclement weather, coupled with snowfall and close proximity to glaciers, is posing significant challenges to the rescue.

​According to the district administration, the group set out from Gangotri for the Kedartal trek on October 27. ​“The group was scheduled to return on Thursday, but only one of them returned as the trekking route became blocked due to heavy snowfall. The accumulation of snow and the presence of glaciers along the path prevented the group from returning as planned,” officials said.

On Friday (October 30), contact was established with the remaining via phone through the trekking agency; the group reported that they were safe near ‘Kachhi Dhang’ and requested assistance.

Following the SOS, emergency teams launched a coordinated rescue operation under the direct orders of District Magistrate Prashant Arya. “On Friday, the trekking agency dispatched a team of porters and guides, who attempted to clear the trekking route for approximately 6 kilometres,” officials said.