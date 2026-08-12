Autumn Session Of Jammu Kashmir Assembly To Begin From September 21
Jammu Kashmir’s autumn Assembly session starts September 21 for a week, led by LG Manoj Sinha, marking the sixth session since the 2024 election.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the Union Territory's Legislative Assembly for the autumn session from September 21, per an official order.
Sinha summoned the session under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, on the recommendations of the UT government cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
"I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to meet at Srinagar on Monday, the 21st of September, 2026 at 10:00 ΑΜ," reads the order.
Officials in the assembly secretariat stated that the session will be held for a week, commencing on September 21. It will start with the mandatory address of the LG, followed by sittings for the remaining six days.
The sitting calendar for the session will be issued shortly after discussions with the speaker over sittings and business, they added.
It will be the sixth session of the J&K Legislative Assembly after the UT government was elected in October 2024. The first session of the House was held in Srinagar in November 2024 for four days. It marked the inaugural session of a newly elected legislature, establishing the government’s official functioning and handling mandatory constitutional formalities before standard legislative work begins.
In the session, the elected government passed a resolution demanding restoration of statehood and a resolution urging the government of India for dialogue with elected representatives of the UT on special status.
The latest session will be held before the government shifts to Jammu for the biannual Darbar Move, in which the Civil Secretariat functions from Jammu for six months, from November to April.
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