ETV Bharat / bharat

Autumn Session Of Jammu Kashmir Assembly To Begin From September 21

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the Union Territory's Legislative Assembly for the autumn session from September 21, per an official order.

Sinha summoned the session under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, on the recommendations of the UT government cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Section 18(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, do hereby summon the Legislative Assembly for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to meet at Srinagar on Monday, the 21st of September, 2026 at 10:00 ΑΜ," reads the order.

Officials in the assembly secretariat stated that the session will be held for a week, commencing on September 21. It will start with the mandatory address of the LG, followed by sittings for the remaining six days.