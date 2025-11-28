ETV Bharat / bharat

Autopsy Confirms Wild Elephant Rolex Died Of Cardiac Arrest

Coimbatore: The autopsy report of Rolex, the wild elephant that was found dead near Mantri Mattam forest area in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, revealed that it died due to sudden cardiac arrest.

The forest officials have released the details of the autopsy report. The report stated, "The elephant had suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. There was severe bleeding in the elephant’s internal organs, and there was a bunch of grass in its mouth." Rolex was about 50 years old, the report said.

The tusker, which was accused of continuously damaging agricultural crops, was captured by the forest department from the Coimbatore forest area on October 17 after being tranquilised.

The captured Rolex elephant was kept in a wooden cage for behavioural rehabilitation at the elephant camp in the Varakaliyar area of the Ulandhi Forest Reserve, under the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Later, on November 12, Rolex was released at the Mantri Mattam area in the Manampalli mountain range after being fitted with a radio collar to monitor its movements.

A team was also appointed to monitor it. On November 26, around 2 pm, the team found Rolex lying dead near a small stream in the Mantri Mattam area within the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.