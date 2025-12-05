ETV Bharat / bharat

Automatic Allotment Of Lower Berths To Senior Citizens, 45-Plus Women, If Available: Vaishnaw

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajiv Ranjan Singh in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Allotment of lower berths to senior citizens and female passengers of 45 years and above is automatically done, even if no choice is given by passengers, subject to availability, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

Highlighting some of the facilities extended to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, Vaishnaw said that earmarking of a combined quota of six to seven lower berths per coach in sleeper class, four to five lower berths per coach each in air-conditioned 3 tier (3AC) and three to four lower berths per coach in air conditioned 2 tier (2AC) classes (depending on the number of coaches of that class in the train) is done for senior citizens, female passengers aged 45 and above and pregnant women.

Besides, he talked about the provisions of reservation quota for persons with disabilities and their attendants in all mail/express trains, including Rajdhani/Shatabdi type trains.

According to this, four berths each in sleeper and 3AC/3E class (including two lower and two middle berths) and four seats in reserved second sitting (2S)/air conditioned chair car (CC) are earmarked for them.

According to the minister, if any berth falls vacant in the train, it is allotted to senior citizens, persons with disabilities or pregnant women (who have been allotted middle/upper berth) on priority.