ETV Bharat / bharat

Authorities Rejects Man's Claim He Left Delhi Police In CJP Support; Home Guards Removes Him

Demostrators at the site amid rainfall during the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, July 24, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Videos surfaced on social media on Friday showing a man asserting he resigned from the Delhi Police as a constable in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, a claim authorities rejected. The Directorate General Home Guards, Delhi government, said in an X post that the individual posting reels/videos on Instagram as Ravi Lovey has been identified as Ravi Kumar.

"He is not a Delhi Police constable and has no association with the Delhi Police," the directorate said. In a viral video, the individual claimed that he is a Delhi Police jawan holding a good position.

"The day I got to know that the protest would take place, I went on medical leave. I got a call again that my leave was finished. I want to extend my medical leave. The Delhi Police denied extending my medical leave," he can be heard saying. He alleged that the police force "pressurised him" to join the force and he resigned.

"Quarter nahi chahiye, sarkari gadi nahi chahiye, sarkari salary nahi chahiye" (I don't want a quarter, government vehicle or government's salary)," he said.