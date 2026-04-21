ETV Bharat / bharat

Author Madhu Kishwar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over 'Misleading' Social Media Post

The Chandigarh Police team arrived at Kishwar's office at around 11:00 AM. The Chandigarh Police had previously registered an FIR against author Madhu Kishwar on April 19, 2026, on charges of sharing misleading and obscene video clips on social media.

New Delhi: Author Madhu Purnima Kishwar has been booked by Chandigarh Police over an allegedly misleading social media post. A team of Chandigarh Police on Tuesday issued a notice to and questioned Kishwar at her Sarita Vihar office in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, the SHO of the Sector-26 Police Station stated, "We have come to author Madhu Kishwar's office to serve her a notice." She added that the Chandigarh Police have registered FIR No. 44 in this matter on April 19. The case has been registered by the Sector-26 Police Station of the Chandigarh Police under Sections 196, 356, 336(4), 353, 336(1), 336(3), 340, and 341(A) of the BNS, as well as Sections 66(B), 66(C), 66(D), and 67 of the IT Act.

The police officer said that the case is linked to a video posted by Kishwar on X. She was subjected to questioning for a considerable period, following which the notice has now been served to her.

Chandigarh Police outside author Madhu Kishwar's Sarita Vihar office in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Kishwar confirmed that she has been served a notice by the Chandigarh Police.

“The Chandigarh Police have registered cases against me on multiple counts. A case has been filed against me—at the behest of a lawyer based in Chandigarh—specifically regarding a tweet containing a certain video,” she said.