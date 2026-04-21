ETV Bharat / bharat

Author Madhu Kishwar Booked By Chandigarh Police Over 'Misleading' Social Media Post

A team of Chandigarh Police served a notice to and questioned Kishwar in the case at her Sarita Vihar office in Delhi.

Write Madhu Kishwar talks to reporters after Chandigarh Police raid her house in Delhi
Write Madhu Kishwar talks to reporters after Chandigarh Police raid her house in Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Author Madhu Purnima Kishwar has been booked by Chandigarh Police over an allegedly misleading social media post. A team of Chandigarh Police on Tuesday issued a notice to and questioned Kishwar at her Sarita Vihar office in Delhi.

The Chandigarh Police team arrived at Kishwar's office at around 11:00 AM. The Chandigarh Police had previously registered an FIR against author Madhu Kishwar on April 19, 2026, on charges of sharing misleading and obscene video clips on social media.

Chandigarh Police outside author Madhu Kishwar's Sarita Vihar office in Delhi
Chandigarh Police outside author Madhu Kishwar's Sarita Vihar office in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to the media, the SHO of the Sector-26 Police Station stated, "We have come to author Madhu Kishwar's office to serve her a notice." She added that the Chandigarh Police have registered FIR No. 44 in this matter on April 19. The case has been registered by the Sector-26 Police Station of the Chandigarh Police under Sections 196, 356, 336(4), 353, 336(1), 336(3), 340, and 341(A) of the BNS, as well as Sections 66(B), 66(C), 66(D), and 67 of the IT Act.

The police officer said that the case is linked to a video posted by Kishwar on X. She was subjected to questioning for a considerable period, following which the notice has now been served to her.

Chandigarh Police outside author Madhu Kishwar's Sarita Vihar office in Delhi
Chandigarh Police outside author Madhu Kishwar's Sarita Vihar office in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

Kishwar confirmed that she has been served a notice by the Chandigarh Police.

“The Chandigarh Police have registered cases against me on multiple counts. A case has been filed against me—at the behest of a lawyer based in Chandigarh—specifically regarding a tweet containing a certain video,” she said.

Read More:

  1. Five Held For Grenade Attack On BJP's Chandigarh Office
  2. Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor Sent On Leave, Another Officer Assigned Charge

TAGGED:

MADHU PURNIMA KISHWAR
CHANDIGARH POLICE
MADHU KISHWAR CHANDIGARH POLICE
MADHU KISHWAR PM MODI CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.