ETV Bharat / bharat

Australian Paraglider Rescued After Crash Near Manali

Kullu: An Australian paraglider was rescued by a helicopter on Tuesday morning after he had gone missing following a crash at the Seven Sister peak of the tourist destination of Manali on Monday evening. This has been yet another paragliding crash reported from Himachal Pradesh, where the sport is held at various places.

A rescue team had departed overnight to locate him, but the paraglider was stranded in inaccessible hilly terrain and could be rescued only in the morning.

"A paraglider has been safely rescued from a 13,500-foot-high mountain near Manali. The Australian paraglider struggled between life and death for nearly 20 hours. He is safe now," disclosed Ramesh Kumar Jogi, who is in-charge of Manali Adventure Tour Association and is also associated with Manali Rescue Team.

Jogi related that the paraglider pilot has been identified as 51-year-old Andy, and he is currently undergoing treatment in Manali. He explained that the accident occurred at the high altitude of 13,500 feet at the Seven Sister peak range, following unfavourable air pressure and adverse weather conditions that led to a crash landing.

He said that fortunately, another pilot flying with the Australian saw what happened, and his co-pilot then informed the rescue team and requested assistance. The two pilots had come to visit Manali from Bir Billing in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and were flying back.