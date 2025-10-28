Australian Paraglider Rescued After Crash Near Manali
Published : October 28, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST
Kullu: An Australian paraglider was rescued by a helicopter on Tuesday morning after he had gone missing following a crash at the Seven Sister peak of the tourist destination of Manali on Monday evening. This has been yet another paragliding crash reported from Himachal Pradesh, where the sport is held at various places.
A rescue team had departed overnight to locate him, but the paraglider was stranded in inaccessible hilly terrain and could be rescued only in the morning.
"A paraglider has been safely rescued from a 13,500-foot-high mountain near Manali. The Australian paraglider struggled between life and death for nearly 20 hours. He is safe now," disclosed Ramesh Kumar Jogi, who is in-charge of Manali Adventure Tour Association and is also associated with Manali Rescue Team.
Jogi related that the paraglider pilot has been identified as 51-year-old Andy, and he is currently undergoing treatment in Manali. He explained that the accident occurred at the high altitude of 13,500 feet at the Seven Sister peak range, following unfavourable air pressure and adverse weather conditions that led to a crash landing.
He said that fortunately, another pilot flying with the Australian saw what happened, and his co-pilot then informed the rescue team and requested assistance. The two pilots had come to visit Manali from Bir Billing in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh and were flying back.
Jogi related that the rescue team was dispatched immediately at night upon receiving the information about the mishap. The members of the team from Manali scaled the mountains trying to locate the victim. Meanwhile, helicopter assistance was deployed early Tuesday morning. The Australian pilot, who was lying in a dangerously injured state in a narrow area, was heroically airlifted to Manali by the chopper. He was taken to the Mission Hospital, where his treatment was started. He is said to be out of danger
Sources disclosed that this is the third paragliding accident in the hilly state this month. A female Canadian paraglider died in an accident last week. The accidents have revived the long-drawn debate on the safety and regulation of this high-risk sport that has given an identity to destinations like Bir Billing and Manali.
It is being felt that there is a need for a robust regulatory mechanism to prevent this activity from becoming increasingly hazardous. Observers say that despite the issue being flagged at regular intervals, precious little has been done in this direction. It is being pointed out that paragliding should be stopped from unregistered sites, and the government needs to invest more in technical expertise.
Reports say that around 30 people, including nine foreigners, have died in paragliding accidents in the last six years in the state.
