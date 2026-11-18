ETV Bharat / bharat

Australian High Commissioner Visits Bengal BJP Office, Discusses Bilateral Trade With Party's State Chief

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM (L), with BJP Bengal unit president Shamik Bhattacharya at the paty office in Salt Lake on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, on Wednesday visited the BJP office in Kolkata's Salt Lake for the first time since the party came to power in West Bengal. He was welcomed by BJP state unit president Shamik Bhattacharya with a copy of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

Although Philip was in Kolkata during Durga Puja, this marked his first visit to the saffron party's state headquarters for a courtesy call. The duo held a meeting covering various topics, ranging from trade between India and Australia to their broader bilateral relationship.

Discussions primarily focused on commerce potential, economic cooperation, and new investment opportunities in West Bengal. The meeting also explored the prospects for Australian investment in sectors such as mining, education, and nuclear energy within the state.

Philip expressed his delight at returning to Kolkata and shared his experience of witnessing Durga Puja in the city with the media. "My primary objective is to examine the areas where trade opportunities exist between the two nations," he said.

Describing Australia as a "mining mega-power," the High Commissioner noted that the IME/IMME (a major mining trade exhibition) is set to take place in India next month, attended by a delegation comprising over 50 Australian companies— the largest such delegation from Australia to date.

He assured that he would facilitate connections between Australian firms and the state government in areas of mutual interest within the mining sector.

He further said Australian universities are establishing campuses across various parts of India and are keen to open additional branches. Discussions were also held regarding the possibility of similar joint initiatives in the field of higher education in Bengal.