Australian High Commissioner Visits Bengal BJP Office, Discusses Bilateral Trade With Party's State Chief
Philip Green OAM assured that he would facilitate connections between Australian firms and the state government in areas of mutual interest within the mining sector.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Kolkata: Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, on Wednesday visited the BJP office in Kolkata's Salt Lake for the first time since the party came to power in West Bengal. He was welcomed by BJP state unit president Shamik Bhattacharya with a copy of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.
Although Philip was in Kolkata during Durga Puja, this marked his first visit to the saffron party's state headquarters for a courtesy call. The duo held a meeting covering various topics, ranging from trade between India and Australia to their broader bilateral relationship.
Discussions primarily focused on commerce potential, economic cooperation, and new investment opportunities in West Bengal. The meeting also explored the prospects for Australian investment in sectors such as mining, education, and nuclear energy within the state.
Philip expressed his delight at returning to Kolkata and shared his experience of witnessing Durga Puja in the city with the media. "My primary objective is to examine the areas where trade opportunities exist between the two nations," he said.
Describing Australia as a "mining mega-power," the High Commissioner noted that the IME/IMME (a major mining trade exhibition) is set to take place in India next month, attended by a delegation comprising over 50 Australian companies— the largest such delegation from Australia to date.
He assured that he would facilitate connections between Australian firms and the state government in areas of mutual interest within the mining sector.
He further said Australian universities are establishing campuses across various parts of India and are keen to open additional branches. Discussions were also held regarding the possibility of similar joint initiatives in the field of higher education in Bengal.
Meanwhile, the path has been cleared for the sale of uranium from Australia to India. Philip suggested that should a nuclear power plant be established in Bengal in the future, it could serve as a significant area for bilateral cooperation.
Highlighting the progress in the overall trade relationship between India and Australia, he said, "Four years ago, Australia became the first OECD nation to sign a modern free trade agreement with India. This has fostered growth in bilateral trade, benefiting both countries."
Additionally, discussions covered the potential for initiating and advancing similar collaborations in Bengal — modelled after the major agreements on critical technology, education, sports, and maritime security that were reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Melbourne in July.
Praising Bengal and its residents, highlighting their intellectual prowess, educational background, and depth of knowledge across India, he noted that he encounters Bengalis wherever he travels in India, describing them as intelligent, progressive, refined, and possessing a keen business acumen.
He expressed an interest in exploring whether new business opportunities for Australia could be developed during this significant juncture in Bengal's history and intended to use the visit as a platform to assess such possibilities, approaching the exploration of various sectors with an open mind.
Terming the state government pro-business, Bhattacharya said, "Campuses from eight countries, including Australia, have already arrived in India — with one currently being established in Bengaluru. We look forward to similar developments here as well."
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