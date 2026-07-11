ETV Bharat / bharat

Australia To Return Three Ancient Tamil Nadu Temple Idols Smuggled Overseas

Chennai: Three ancient idols that were smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Australia will be sent back after the Australian government agreed to hand them over to India. Tamil Nadu Idol Wing-CID is initiating the process to bring them back.

The decision comes after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia, during which he held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

As part of the cooperation between the two countries, Australia agreed to return the antiquities after documentation proved that the idols had been illegally removed from Tamil Nadu.

According to Tamil Nadu Idol Wing-CID officials, the three idols will be formally handed over by the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra.