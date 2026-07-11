Australia To Return Three Ancient Tamil Nadu Temple Idols Smuggled Overseas
The decision comes after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Australia, during which he held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Chennai: Three ancient idols that were smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Australia will be sent back after the Australian government agreed to hand them over to India. Tamil Nadu Idol Wing-CID is initiating the process to bring them back.
The decision comes after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia, during which he held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
As part of the cooperation between the two countries, Australia agreed to return the antiquities after documentation proved that the idols had been illegally removed from Tamil Nadu.
According to Tamil Nadu Idol Wing-CID officials, the three idols will be formally handed over by the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra.
Among the idols that are being repatriated are Trisula Mangala Kali Idol, which belongs to the Arulmigu Kailasanathar Temple in Kaduvankudi village of Tiruvarur district. The bronze idol measures 46 cm in height and 29 cm in width and an estimated value of it is around 190,000 Euros (approximately Rs 2 crore).
Another is ancient Nandi Stone idol from the Arulmigu Kailasanathar Temple in Kaduvankudi, Tiruvarur district. It measures 80.5 cm in height and 110.5 cm in width and is valued at approximately 450,000 US dollars (around Rs 4 crore).
The third idol is of six-headed Subramaniar that belongs to the Arulmigu Naganathaswamy Temple in Manambadi village, Kumbakonam Taluk, in Thanjavur district. Measuring 130 cm in height and 110 cm in width, the idol is valued at around 180,000 Euros (approximately Rs 2 crore).
Officials said the Australian government agreed to return the idols after authorities submitted evidence confirming their origin and ownership by temples in Tamil Nadu. The Idol Wing-CID is now coordinating the formal repatriation process to bring the priceless cultural artefacts back to India.
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