ETV Bharat / bharat

Australia: Online Threat Against PM Modi Triggers Probe Ahead Of Melbourne Visit

Canberra: Just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, an online threat targeting the Indian leader has prompted an investigation by the Australian authorities. The probe was launched following a disturbing comment posted on social media in response to an event promoting PM Modi's Melbourne visit beginning July 8.

The threatening comment surfaced beneath a social media post announcing the 'Melbourne Meets Modi' community event at Marvel Stadium on July 9, 'The Australia Today' reported on Saturday. Posted from an account with the user name Abu Mustafa, the comment said, "The rooftops of the stadium better close during the event, or he will be coming to Australia for his death."

Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Australia Today reported that investigators have traced the IP address associated with the post during their investigation. Reports suggest that the circumstances surrounding the message are under review, with authorities also considering whether any criminal offences apply. The alleged threat came only days before Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to Australia, during which he is expected to attend bilateral meetings and community programmes, including an event in Melbourne.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he is honoured to welcome PM Modi to Australia for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit, scheduled to be held during the Indian Prime Minister's visit from July 8 to July 10.