ETV Bharat / bharat

August Devastation: From Leh To Uttarakhand To Himachal Pradesh To Nepal

Army personnel shovel thick mud and debris to clear houses inundated by severe flash floods, in Dhading district, Nepal, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. Emergency operations are underway across multiple districts following heavy rains and severe flooding in the region. ( Etv Bharat )

Dehradun: April is the cruellest month, the bard had said long ago. And August? The most destructive, he would say, going by the latest Nepal devastation, which occurred in August.

Rising temperatures affecting mountain snow and glaciers, combined with weakening rock structures and rivers flowing through the terrain, create conditions that can trigger floods, landslides, torrents of debris, or glacial lake outbursts within mere minutes. The geography of the Himalayas is inherently fragile, and changing weather patterns are exacerbating this vulnerability.

This is why the month of August has repeatedly witnessed such events across the region — from India to Nepal — where entire villages were wiped out, roads and bridges were washed away, people went missing, and entire valleys were cut off from the outside world within hours. Such natural disasters have frequently struck areas ranging from Nepal to Uttarakhand and other Himalayan states.

The story of August disasters begins with the Malpa tragedy of 1998. On August 18, 1998, a massive section of a mountain collapsed onto Malpa village in the Kali Valley of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. The ensuing deluge of heavy debris and rocks engulfed the entire village, claiming the lives of 221 people. Among the victims were 60 pilgrims who had set out for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

"According to scientific studies, this was not merely a sudden landslide; rather, a combination of factors — water pressure intensified by heavy rainfall, pre-existing weak and steep rock structures, and the region's geological conditions — triggered this massive debris flow. Malpa remains a stark reminder that in the Himalayas, rain brings not just water but often brings down the weight of the mountains themselves," says B D Joshi, a geologist.

Another harrowing scene of an August disaster unfolded in Leh, Ladakh, on August 6, 2010. A cloudburst at night resulted in torrential rainfall within a short span. The ensuing flash floods and debris flows wreaked havoc across Leh and its surrounding villages.

At least 255 people lost their lives, and hundreds were injured. Houses, roads, and essential infrastructure were buried under debris. This event is significant because it illustrates how, even in a relatively arid high-altitude Himalayan region like Ladakh, extreme rainfall can suddenly transform into a devastating flash flood.

In August 2017, incessant and extraordinary monsoon rain in Nepal triggered a series of floods and landslides that ranked among the world's major natural disasters. Approximately 1.7 million people were affected, and over 4,61,000 were displaced. There were 143 fatalities, and around 65,000 houses were destroyed. Road and communication networks collapsed across several districts.

The history of Uttarakhand is also marked by such August incidents. In August 2019, heavy rainfall triggered landslides in several villages across Chamoli district, resulting in six deaths. Floods in the Chuphal Gad river also wreaked havoc, damaging numerous structures. Even then, the question arose: Did the mounting pressure of rainfall in the mountains and the destabilising slopes signal even greater disasters in the years to come? Looking back today, that Chamoli incident appears to be one of the early warnings regarding the changing monsoon patterns in the Himalayas.

In August 2023, the Himalayan region was once again shaken by heavy rain, cloudbursts, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Debris cascaded down the mountains in numerous locations; roads and bridges collapsed, and settlements were affected. Continuous rainfall caused water to accumulate on slopes, undermining their natural stability. Sudden landslides and flash floods occurred in many areas.

"It is not just Uttarakhand; Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan states have all been affected. We have seen evidence of this time and again. While one might say this happens most frequently in August, that is not strictly the case. Whenever the burden on nature in the Himalayas has increased, conditions in the lower-lying areas have turned perilous," says geologist Joshi.