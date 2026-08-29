August Devastation: From Leh To Uttarakhand To Himachal Pradesh To Nepal
August has repeatedly witnessed such events where entire villages were wiped out, roads and bridges were washed away, people went missing, reports Kirankant Sharma.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Dehradun: April is the cruellest month, the bard had said long ago. And August? The most destructive, he would say, going by the latest Nepal devastation, which occurred in August.
Rising temperatures affecting mountain snow and glaciers, combined with weakening rock structures and rivers flowing through the terrain, create conditions that can trigger floods, landslides, torrents of debris, or glacial lake outbursts within mere minutes. The geography of the Himalayas is inherently fragile, and changing weather patterns are exacerbating this vulnerability.
This is why the month of August has repeatedly witnessed such events across the region — from India to Nepal — where entire villages were wiped out, roads and bridges were washed away, people went missing, and entire valleys were cut off from the outside world within hours. Such natural disasters have frequently struck areas ranging from Nepal to Uttarakhand and other Himalayan states.
The story of August disasters begins with the Malpa tragedy of 1998. On August 18, 1998, a massive section of a mountain collapsed onto Malpa village in the Kali Valley of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. The ensuing deluge of heavy debris and rocks engulfed the entire village, claiming the lives of 221 people. Among the victims were 60 pilgrims who had set out for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
"According to scientific studies, this was not merely a sudden landslide; rather, a combination of factors — water pressure intensified by heavy rainfall, pre-existing weak and steep rock structures, and the region's geological conditions — triggered this massive debris flow. Malpa remains a stark reminder that in the Himalayas, rain brings not just water but often brings down the weight of the mountains themselves," says B D Joshi, a geologist.
Another harrowing scene of an August disaster unfolded in Leh, Ladakh, on August 6, 2010. A cloudburst at night resulted in torrential rainfall within a short span. The ensuing flash floods and debris flows wreaked havoc across Leh and its surrounding villages.
At least 255 people lost their lives, and hundreds were injured. Houses, roads, and essential infrastructure were buried under debris. This event is significant because it illustrates how, even in a relatively arid high-altitude Himalayan region like Ladakh, extreme rainfall can suddenly transform into a devastating flash flood.
In August 2017, incessant and extraordinary monsoon rain in Nepal triggered a series of floods and landslides that ranked among the world's major natural disasters. Approximately 1.7 million people were affected, and over 4,61,000 were displaced. There were 143 fatalities, and around 65,000 houses were destroyed. Road and communication networks collapsed across several districts.
The history of Uttarakhand is also marked by such August incidents. In August 2019, heavy rainfall triggered landslides in several villages across Chamoli district, resulting in six deaths. Floods in the Chuphal Gad river also wreaked havoc, damaging numerous structures. Even then, the question arose: Did the mounting pressure of rainfall in the mountains and the destabilising slopes signal even greater disasters in the years to come? Looking back today, that Chamoli incident appears to be one of the early warnings regarding the changing monsoon patterns in the Himalayas.
In August 2023, the Himalayan region was once again shaken by heavy rain, cloudbursts, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Debris cascaded down the mountains in numerous locations; roads and bridges collapsed, and settlements were affected. Continuous rainfall caused water to accumulate on slopes, undermining their natural stability. Sudden landslides and flash floods occurred in many areas.
"It is not just Uttarakhand; Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan states have all been affected. We have seen evidence of this time and again. While one might say this happens most frequently in August, that is not strictly the case. Whenever the burden on nature in the Himalayas has increased, conditions in the lower-lying areas have turned perilous," says geologist Joshi.
In August 2024, a glacial lake outburst in Nepal's Thame region triggered a sudden flood. This event highlighted a new danger in the Himalayas: high-altitude lakes suddenly breaching, sending their waters rushing into the valleys below with destructive force. The threat stems not only from rainfall but also from water accumulating amidst snow and glaciers at altitudes of thousands of meters. This incident demonstrated how a localised high-altitude event could transform into a trail of destruction stretching for kilometres as it descends.
The Devastating Dharali Disaster of 2025
In August 2025, a catastrophic flash flood in the Dharali region of Uttarkashi district once again shook Uttarakhand. The debris-laden torrent rushed down with such speed that houses, shops, roads, and bridges were engulfed. This incident once again raised the question of whether the current settlements in Himalayan towns and tourist hubs are safe against sudden surges of debris and floods.
Images from Dharali illustrated how development near the river and the alteration of natural watercourses can exacerbate the impact of a disaster. Even today, hundreds remain missing following the event, while over 70 people lost their lives.
August 2026 once more placed Chamoli, Uttarakhand, at the epicentre of a disaster. On August 10, a sudden flash flood in the Tamak Nala area of Chamoli's Niti Valley wreaked havoc. The force of the water and debris was so immense that a crucial bridge on the Niti-Malari route was washed away.
A BRO vehicle was also caught in the flood, and its driver went missing. Images and videos from the site showed debris flowing with the water, vehicles stranded on the road, and the immense pressure nature exerts on infrastructure. This is the Himalayas, where roads and bridges leading to the border are of strategic importance, yet a sudden deluge can wash away structures built through years of hard work in mere minutes.
Chamoli's woes did not end there. On August 13, 2026, water and debris suddenly surged into the under-construction tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project. Twenty-two workers inside the tunnel were trapped. While 19 people were rescued during the operation, the lives of several workers could not be saved; the death toll from the incident eventually rose to ten. The influx of water and debris made access to the tunnel so difficult that rescue teams had to operate under extremely challenging conditions.
Now, a devastating flash flood near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, 2026, has once again given this recurring narrative an international dimension. Reports indicate that a sudden, massive surge of water and debris was triggered by the collapse of a large mass of ice and rock in the high-altitude region. This caused extensive damage to villages, bridges, roads, and infrastructure. Casualty figures are fluctuating as rescue operations continue; a precise death toll for the incident has not yet been confirmed.
Dr Manish Mehta, a senior scientist at the Institute of Himalayan Geology, says, "The flash flood in Nepal was caused by an ice avalanche or debris flow. Analysis of satellite imagery reveals that the area is highly sensitive and has experienced significant glacial retreat. High rates of glacial melting have also been observed. Furthermore, the imagery shows that the affected area lies in a region with a steep downstream gradient, which is why the flood was so severe and the flow so intense."
The pattern of August events must now serve as a warning. "From the Malpa and Leh incidents and the 2017 Nepal floods to the 2023 Raini tragedy in Chamoli, the 2024 Himalayan monsoon events, the Nepal incident, the 2025 Dharali event, and now the two major incidents in Chamoli and the Nepal-Tibet border tragedy in August 2026 — this chain of events raises a critical question: Will we continue to focus solely on relief and rescue operations after disasters strike, or will we begin to study and understand the Himalayas before the next calamity occurs?” says D P Dobhal, a scientist. “It would be incorrect to claim that all these events share a single cause or that climate change alone is responsible. However, it is clear that the combination of natural hazards and extreme weather in the Himalayas is becoming extremely dangerous."
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