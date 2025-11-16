ETV Bharat / bharat

Audit Forward-Looking Instrument Of Reform, Innovation, Says VP Radhakrishnan

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan speaks during the inauguration of Audit Diwas organised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Sunday, November 16, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday said audit is no longer a retrospective exercise but a forward-looking instrument of reform, foresight, and innovation.

Addressing a gathering here after inaugurating CAG's Audit Diwas, the Vice President commended the institution's significant strides in transforming audit processes to act as a facilitator of good governance and strengthen executive accountability.

He also complimented the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on the recent initiatives in capacity building through institutional collaboration with eminent academic and professional bodies like IITs and IIMs. Radhakrishnan expressed confidence in the CAG's role as a trusted partner in the government's pursuit of holistic development across the economic, social, technological, environmental, and institutional spheres, heralding the nation's progress toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

Audit Diwas marks the onset of the 166th year of the establishment of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and celebrates its role in promoting transparency, accountability and good governance in the management of public resources.

"The CAG is the guardian of the public purse, listens to facts, figures, and evidence presented in accounting statements. By upholding fairness and truth through auditing public accounts, you are the moral wealth of Bharat," the Vice President said.

Being a constitutional authority that serves as the common thread across India's fiscal federal structure and public finance system, it provides essential feedback on governance, public trust, and accountability, he noted.