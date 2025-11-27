ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar BSP Worried Its Sole MLA Is Being Lured To Defect. It Wouldn't Be The First Time This Has Happened

Patna: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has alleged that its lone MLA in Bihar, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav from Ramgarh in Kaimur district, is being lured to defect. In a tight contest, Yadav had snatched the seat by a mere 30 votes from incumbent Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP.

The state in-charge of Mayawati's party, Anil Kumar Singh, said that "some forces" are deviating from the fundamental spirit of the Constitution, and are talking about giving the country a religious direction, which poses a serious threat to democracy. He went on to claim that the alliance that won over 200 seats in the state is now trying to lure the BSP's sole MLA in the state.

"Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, our MLA from Ramgarh, is a dedicated party worker and will not be tempted by money or ministerial positions. This has happened to our MLAs in Bihar in the past, but this time, our MLAs will not break away," said Anil Kumar Singh.

The BSP state in-charge was referring to Mohammad Jama Khan, who was elected as an MLA in the 2020 assembly elections on a BSP ticket, but defected to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U), and was promptly offered a position in the Chief Minister's Cabinet. Incidentally, this time, Jama Khan won the Chainpur seat in Kaimur on a JD(U) ticket.