Bihar BSP Worried Its Sole MLA Is Being Lured To Defect. It Wouldn't Be The First Time This Has Happened
State in-charge Anil Kumar Singh makes the allegations at the BSP review meeting in Patna, while Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam questions role of EC.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 11:55 AM IST
Patna: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has alleged that its lone MLA in Bihar, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav from Ramgarh in Kaimur district, is being lured to defect. In a tight contest, Yadav had snatched the seat by a mere 30 votes from incumbent Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP.
The state in-charge of Mayawati's party, Anil Kumar Singh, said that "some forces" are deviating from the fundamental spirit of the Constitution, and are talking about giving the country a religious direction, which poses a serious threat to democracy. He went on to claim that the alliance that won over 200 seats in the state is now trying to lure the BSP's sole MLA in the state.
"Satish Kumar Singh Yadav, our MLA from Ramgarh, is a dedicated party worker and will not be tempted by money or ministerial positions. This has happened to our MLAs in Bihar in the past, but this time, our MLAs will not break away," said Anil Kumar Singh.
The BSP state in-charge was referring to Mohammad Jama Khan, who was elected as an MLA in the 2020 assembly elections on a BSP ticket, but defected to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U), and was promptly offered a position in the Chief Minister's Cabinet. Incidentally, this time, Jama Khan won the Chainpur seat in Kaimur on a JD(U) ticket.
On Wednesday, the BSP held a state-level review meeting in Patna, with National Convenor and party supremo Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand as chief guest. Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and state in-charge Anil Kumar were also present. The purpose of the meeting was to analyse the recently-concluded Assembly polls to identify organisational weaknesses, and to strengthen the organisation for the coming years.
Addressing the event, Anand said that the time has come to strengthen the fight for social justice in Bihar and the country. Today, when the Constitution and democratic values are under increasing pressure, the Bahujan samaj, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and the underprivileged, must organise and strengthen their political participation. He said the BSP is not just a political party, but a continuation of Babasaheb Ambedkar's mission and Kanshi Ram's movement, whose objective is not power but social transformation.
BSP leader Ramji Gautam said the BSP finished second and third in several seats in Bihar, but fell short in converting votes into victories. He questioned the role of the Election Commission, saying, "Large amounts of money were transferred to women's accounts just before voting, with the direct purpose of influencing the results."
"During the time Behenji [Mayawati] was Chief Minister [of UP], from 2007 to 2012, the Election Commission issued orders to cover elephant statues in Ambedkar Park and other locations in UP, citing concerns that these could affect the election outcome. It should not have remained silent on the Rs 10,000 transferred to women's accounts in Bihar. The Commission's role and its impartiality are in question, and this is a serious matter," he said.
