Attempts On To Control LPG Crisis, Says Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Thrissur: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Thursday said that efforts are underway to bring the LPG crisis under control and that avenues are opening for India to secure additional supply.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had answered questions regarding the LPG crisis in Parliament on Wednesday. He said due to diplomatic sensitivities, some matters related to supply through the Hormuz Strait cannot be revealed.

"The Prime Minister has spoken to all countries regarding how the Hormuz Strait issue has affected lives and sought exemptions. I am not giving the exact data, but ways are opening for us to get more LPG," Gopi said.

He said priority is being given to emergency utility services such as hospitals and crematoriums. "We, as a ministry, feel the situation is under control. However, we have no right to control several technical aspects outside the country," he said.

He said the LPG crisis has affected daily life in many countries. "Attempts are being made to overcome it. It will come under control," he said. Gopi said there is a mechanism to regulate gas prices, and steps are taken in accordance with its directions.